Everyone’s invited to come and explore the world around you through Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math with your South Branch Library. At this session we’re doing something a little different than we’ve done in the past. We’ll supply all the materials needed for you to come in and make your own leaves for autumn, but to do so we’ll be creating this leaf art using absorption. Instruction will be provided so make sure you come on down and challenge yourself to make some STEAM art with us in this fun educational activity.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO