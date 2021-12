When Janne Durrant decided she wanted to start a fashion blog, her mom Nique Bishop said she’d happily do it with her. And so began the arduous task of creating a name. Because they both love fashion, they knew that had to be central to their brand and after several months of brainstorming and finding a name that wasn’t already in use by someone else, Fash-N-Curious was born on February 1, 2017. The foundation of their approach maintains that fashion has no rules and they believe that people should wear what makes them happy. They say that personal style—theirs is colorful and influenced by their Caribbean heritage—should start from within and everything should be worn with confidence. As part of their brand outreach via their website (www.fash-n-curious.com) and social media channels, they cover fashion, beauty and lifestyle and even operate a curated Amazon shop highlighting products they love.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO