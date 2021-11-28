ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Buyout Boom Gains Steam in Record Year for Private Equity

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig leveraged buyouts are back, and this year’s crop might just be a taste of things to come. Private-equity firms...

MarketWatch

Apollo to acquire Griffin Capital's wealth and asset management business with more than $5 billion in AUM

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital, adding more than $5 billion in assets under management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the private-equity giant said it expects to close in the first half of 2022 and to be breakeven to per-share earnings in 2022 and become a "meaningful" driver of earnings growth in the coming years. Griffin was formed in 1995 and has built a track record as a provider of alternative investments to advisors in the U.S. "Griffin's approximately 60 client-facing distribution professionals work across the wealth management landscape and are particularly well-established in the independent channel, a complement to Apollo's focus to-date on private banks, wirehouses, RIAs and family offices," the company said in a statement. "Apollo intends to integrate the team into its Global Wealth business, rapidly scaling the strategic initiative. The acquisition also adds valuable technology, infrastructure and hundreds of distribution agreements to the Global Wealth platform." Apollo shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
BUSINESS
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Blackford Capital named Private Equity Firm of the Year

A local private equity firm was named Private Equity Firm of the Year and received the Private Equity Deal of the Year award by The M&A Advisor. Grand Rapids-based Blackford Capital received the two honors at the 20th annual M&A Advisor Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 17. “Out of a field...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Owner Skips IPO for Private Equity

The deal with a pair of private-equity players values Authentic Brands at billions more than it hoped to get through a public offering. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS
Law.com

Deal Watch: Private Equity Hits New Heights

Private equity-backed deals hit $1 trillion for the first time ever, according to Refinitiv. The PE industry now makes up over one-fifth of all deal value. There were nine new billion-dollar deals, 16 new SPACs, three new SPAC mergers and six new IPOs in another busy week in M&A.
MARKETS
Crain's New York Business

Navigating the post-pandemic private equity landscape

CRAIN’S: How will proposed changes to U.S. taxes affect PE firms?. KRANZEL: The Build Back Better framework threatens to impose several key tax reforms. The latest framework now excludes many proposed changes to corporate tax and capital gains rates and certain pass-through deductions that had been the focus of conversations within private-equity markets, but the framework still includes many provisions targeting large corporations, high-income taxpayers and foreign-based entities. Most notably, a proposed corporate profits minimum tax would impose a 15% alternative minimum tax on the adjusted financial statement income (AFSI) of corporations with a three-year average AFSI exceeding $1 billion. An important observation: It does.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

U.K. Private Equity Deal Drive Delivers Record Issuance

An acceleration of PE deals is contributing to record leveraged credit issuance in Europe, offering investors a potentially attractive opportunity to overweight U.K. assets. An acceleration of PE deals is contributing to record leveraged credit issuance in Europe, offering investors a potentially attractive opportunity to overweight U.K. assets. Investors’ growing...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Osterweis Growth and Income Fund (formerly Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund, OSTVX)

The fund pursues the reassuring objective of long-term total returns and capital preservation. Osterweis starts with a strategic allocation that’s 50% equities and 50% bonds. In bull markets, they can increase the equity exposure to as high as 75%. In bear markets, they can drop it to as low as 25%. Their argument is that “Over long periods of time, we believe a static balanced allocation of 50% equities and 50% fixed income has the potential to provide investors with returns rivaling an equity-only portfolio but with less principal risk, lower volatility, and greater income” achieved through the compounding of reasonable gains and the avoidance of major losses.
MARKETS
internationalinvestment.net

LV= interview: Behind a public private equity takeover

In one of the most public takeovers of recent times, the sale of LV= to Bain Capital has provided trade and national news publications alike with plenty of headlines and readers with no end of intrigue. International Investment recently reported (24 November) that British mutual insurer LV will be acquired...
BUSINESS
Axios

Private equity’s biggest Ponzi scheme

Simon Clark is frustrated. The Wall Street Journal reporter is five months removed from the publication of his well-received book on Abraaj Group, a private equity pioneer turned Ponzi scheme, but tells me the industry has turned a blind eye to the cautionary tale he co-authored with Will Louch. What...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
Washington Post

Banks Didn’t Listen to Buyout Boom Warnings. That’ll Cost Them.

Europe’s top finance watchdog is preparing to hit banks that lend aggressively to private equity with demands that they put more capital behind these activities. That’s what they get for not listening to advice. The European Central Bank is increasingly concerned about leveraged loans, which are created by banks to...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Celestyal Cruises set for expansion with private equity investment

A public equity firm is to make a “strategic investment” for an undisclosed amount in Celestyal Cruises and its Cyprus-based owner Louis Group. The deal has been agreed with Searchlight Capital Partners which will see investment made into a new holding company called Celestyal Holdings. This will enable Celestyal Cruises...
ECONOMY
Flying Magazine

FBO Market Sees Strong Interest From Private Equity Funds

Signature Aviation was purchased by a consortium of private equity firms in May. Courtesy: Signature Aviation. Private equity investors have been earnestly searching for yield, and a major investment target garnering interest has been fixed based operators (FBOs). In May after a bidding war, a consortium of private equity firms—including...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Paragon Energy Solutions acquired by private equity firm

Private equity firm Windjammer Capital Investors has acquired Fort Worth-based Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC in a partnership with the Paragon management team. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Paragon is an independent provider of critical parts and services for the nuclear energy industry. The company has been delivering products to nuclear utility customers and providers for over 30 years.
BUSINESS
Axios

Private equity firms buy Athenahealth, again

Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman acquired Athenahealth, an electronic health records vendor for physician practices, for $17 billion. Why it matters: This is one of the largest leveraged buyouts of the year, and it means the previous private equity firms that took Athenahealth private in 2018 — Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital, a subsidiary of Elliott Management— tripled their investment.
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

Avoya Travel Network Gains Major Private Equity Investment Partner

Award-winning host agency Avoya Travel Network today announced some major news that will have a profound, positive impact on the family-run company’s future trajectory. With 57 years as one of the world’s most innovative travel marketing and technology companies under its belt, Avoya has just gained a new shareholder and investment partner in Certares.
BUSINESS

