The Toyota Corolla is more common than the common cold, and recently celebrated 50 million international sales. This car is still an international best seller today, in both sedan and hatchback form, and Toyota continues to deliver exciting special edition packages to keep people interested. We're getting hot under the collar for what could be the most exciting Corolla ever produced; the Gazoo Racing Corolla, but on the other side of the pond, Europe is getting ready for the updated 2022 car, which promises to bring a whole host of new tech, exterior styling options, and even a new Special Edition.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO