ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Technology and public lands

wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the Great Outdoors with...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Acacia Koa Wood Salvaged from Public Lands on Maui, to be Offered at Auction

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife will conduct a forest products auction for Acacia koa wood. All wood pieces are from the West Maui State Forest Reserve on the island of Maui. Interested applicants will receive detailed sale information including pictures, dimensions, an...
POLITICS
La Grande Observer

Upland pursuits: Thankful for public lands

November is a special month. Not only because it’s like an extension of October in the Walla Walla Valley, or that the late season big game hunts are open. Rather, November offers a time of reflection as winter approaches and we gather with friends and family to give thanks. Given my love for fall, I spend many cool evenings reflecting on the outdoor opportunities I have been afforded over the years, and the magnificence of our nation’s natural resources.
LIFESTYLE
Mountain Mail

Camping management takes shape on public lands

New camping management at the Tunnel View dispersed camping area near Buena Vista cooperatively put in place by the Bureau of Land Management and Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area has been deemed a success, agency staff reported in a press release. The site, on the west side of the river about...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Lands
carolinasportsman.com

Upstate hunter bags public land giant

Trent Eskew of Travelers Rest, S.C. killed a public land giant buck Nov. 26 in Greenville County. The 8-point buck weighed 192 pounds and has been green-scored at 130 4/8 inches. It was one of the deer Eskew was targeting this season. Eskew hunts different parcels of public land in...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
county10.com

Christmas tree permits available for BLM Wyoming public lands November 22nd

(Lander, WY) — Christmas tree permits are available at BLM Wyoming field offices and online. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri. from any BLM Wyoming field office. The cost for a permit is $5 to $10 per tree, depending on location. Up to a maximum of five Christmas trees can be purchased by an individual for personal use.
WYOMING STATE
bendmagazine.com

Bend Artist Hikerbooty Celebrates Public Lands Through Illustration

Rachel D’Antona thought she had it all. The founder and original artist behind Bend’s Hikerbooty, an artist duo specializing in illustrations of public lands, wasn’t always drawing maps and art of trail systems. A 2010 grad from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a degree in interior design and construction technology, she was working her “dream job” as a drafter and project manager for a nonprofit in Louisville, Kentucky. Years into the position, she’d racked up more 16-hour work days than preferred, and was questioning her career choice. “I just knew there had to be something more for me out there,” she said.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Ledger

Podocarpus Pringles more versatile than the species

Why install plants with potential heights of 40 to 50 feet to serve as waist or chest-high hedges? That’s been the case for a long time with podocarpus (P. macrophyllus), a Japanese evergreen tree. Of potentially large plants routinely relegated to hedge use, podocarpus tolerates harsh treatment the best. But now that Pringles is available, podocarpus plants no longer have to endure the drastic and frequent pruning once necessary to control their growth. Pringles is a very dwarf variety of the species that tops out at just 3 to5  feet tall. ...
GARDENING
East Oregonian

Upland pursuits: Thankful for public lands

November is a special month. Not only because it’s like an extension of October in the Walla Walla Valley, or that the late season big game hunts are open. Rather, November offers a time of reflection as winter approaches and we gather with friends and family to give thanks. Given my love for fall, I spend many cool evenings reflecting on the outdoor opportunities I have been afforded over the years, and the magnificence of our nation’s natural resources.
LIFESTYLE
theridgewoodblog.net

Drilling on Public Lands

Washington DC, the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7 percent of domestically produced oil and 8 percent of domestically produced natural gas.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
hawaii.gov

11/19/21-ACACIA KOA SALVAGED FROM PUBLIC LANDS AVAILABLE AT AUCTION ON MAUI

(Honolulu) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will be conducting a forest products auction for Acacia koa wood. All wood pieces are from the West Maui State Forest Reserve on the island of Maui. Interested applicants will receive detailed sale information including pictures, dimensions, an information sheet,...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy