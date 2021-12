The all new strategy mobile game developed by Mountain Lion, Don of Dons, is now available in select regions for early access on Android devices. In this game collect new candidates by recruiting them to your team and battle other players around the world for ultimate dominance. Your goal is to climb the ranks of the world of the underground mafia until you reach the top. Every win propels your ranking up. Lose, and your ranking will drop. Organize illegal activities and capture enemy players. Once you have a capture, you can torture them for information on you opponents’ secrets. Following the law is not an issue in this game, as all the local police are a part of your team and ready to help you out.

