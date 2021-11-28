25 Must-Visit Breweries and Wineries in the Catskills

Herman's Nursery was located on rt 44 in Poughkeepsie and visiting over the holidays was a tradition for many families. I remember as a kid growing up in Lake Carmel, long before ever moving to Dover Plains, the family and friends would pack up the car and head to Herman's Nursery in Poughkeepsie to visit the Winter Wonderland every year complete with Santa and his reindeer (they actually had a reindeer and other animals in a small petting zoo enclosure). We would walk through the store first looking at all the many aisles of lit-up artificial Christmas Trees and ornaments that they had available for purchase (we would always pick up a new ornament for the tree each year). And we would check out the Christmas village set up that the store had on display, and then it was off to the Christmas tunnel.

