ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

By BestReviews, Bre Richey
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6MtV_0d8ROXMD00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.

There are discounts on trending products like AirPods , Chromebooks and espresso machines . You can also find deals on top models of fitness equipment, including Fitbits and treadmills . To help you quickly navigate through the products, we’ve organized them by category. Keep in mind that while prices are current at the time of publication, deals are constantly changing.

Trending deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4939bf_0d8ROXMD00

Samsung Chromebook 4 : $220 at Amazon (was $319.99)

With a Chromebook, you can keep in touch with friends while staying on top of your work or studies. In addition, they’re known for being reliable and inexpensive.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjVJS_0d8ROXMD00

New Apple Airpods Pro : $169.99 at Amazon (were $249)

Not only do AirPods work flawlessly with any of your Apple devices, but they also easily connect to any computer or smartphone with Bluetooth. Plus, their battery life is relatively long, so you can use them for hours without worrying about charging.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bkm1_0d8ROXMD00

Gskyer telescope : $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Anyone who is interested in astronomy or just wants to see some fantastic sights should own a telescope. Now is a great time to buy since it’s deeply discounted.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YcGQ_0d8ROXMD00

Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom camera : $164.95 at Amazon (was $199.99)

While most smartphones snap decent enough photos, there’s nothing quite like holding a digital camera in your hands. There are also many settings on a digital camera to help you capture that perfect moment.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yz9hg_0d8ROXMD00

Global starter kitchen knife set : $169.95 at Amazon (was $299)

A kitchen knife set can help you take your cooking and preparation up a notch. The three high-end knives in this set will help you accomplish nearly any task in a home kitchen.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • For a cleaner look free of pesky wires, try out this Logitech wireless keyboard .
  • Ralph Lauren cologne is an excellent gift for coworkers, family, friends or yourself.
  • Pick up this video doorbell to keep track of everything going on outside your house when you’re not home.
  • If you ever wonder what your pet is up to when you’re gone, this Owlet Home pet camera will capture it all.
  • This is the perfect time of year to snag an electric blanket and make sure you stay warm on chilly nights.
  • No gaming experience is complete without this comfortable gaming chair .
  • Make sure you have a reliable winter coat before the weather gets too frigid.
  • An espresso machine will save you money and trips to your local coffee shop.
  • Those who have camping trips scheduled will want to make sure they have an efficient t ent .

Electronics and personal tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXx2S_0d8ROXMD00

Vive Pro Eye VR headset : $599 at Amazon (was $799)

If you want to immerse yourself fully in a 3D virtual reality experience, getting a VR headset will help you make that happen. Getting it while it’s on sale is a great idea.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oewQj_0d8ROXMD00

Angels Horn record player stereo system : $265.99 at Amazon (was $369.89)

While record players may seem outdated, they’ve recently become popular again and it’s not hard to see why. Owning a record player is the best way to listen to uncompressed music the way the artist envisioned.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWXBA_0d8ROXMD00

iBuyPower Pro gaming PC : $1,304.99 at Amazon (was $1,499.99)

Whether you’re just starting your gaming journey or are an avid gamer, a reliable and fast gaming computer is necessary.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdJim_0d8ROXMD00

Theragun Elite massage gun : $299 at Therabody (was $399)

Not everyone has the time or money to get frequent massages. A massage gun helps you loosen muscles and cool down after a workout.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJjjl_0d8ROXMD00

Panasonic Arc5 electric razor : $100 at Amazon (was $150)

Electric razors are much more versatile than manual and can prevent the majority of nicks or ingrown hairs. Get one now while it’s being discounted.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

Home and kitchen gadgets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcqmW_0d8ROXMD00

Nespresso VertuoLine : $157.46 at Sur la Table (was $314.95)

Whether you’re working from home or simply want to enjoy a quick and quality cup of coffee before leaving the house, you will love the ease of a Nespresso machine.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EP6qG_0d8ROXMD00

iRobot Roomba i4+ : $399 at Amazon (was $649.99)

A Roomba is the ultimate hands-off vacuum, cleaning while you’re away at work or sleeping at night. You won’t want to miss this pre-Cyber Monday deal.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rpEM_0d8ROXMD00

Zojirushi NS-TSC10 r ice cooker : $150.99 at Amazon (was $192)

Once you get a rice cooker, you’ll never go back to cooking rice on the stove. It’s straightforward, hands-off and prepares perfect rice every time.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vLk2_0d8ROXMD00

Brookstone PhotoShare digital photo frame : $109.99 at Amazon (was $179.99)

If you can’t decide what photo to display on your office or walls, get a digital photo frame and you can showcase all your favorite images.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRHN7_0d8ROXMD00

Beast 2,000 psi pressure washer : $115 at Home Depot (was $229)

From washing garbage cans to cleaning house siding to clearing out gutters, there’s not much a pressure washer can’t do.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • If you love being warm and cozy, this blanket will make an excellent addition to your home or office.
  • An air purifier is the best way to remove bacteria, allergens and toxins from your home.
  • This Cricut machine will help you finish all those projects you’ve been meaning to complete.
  • Whether you’re in a house or apartment, no one should be without a DeWalt cordless drill .
  • With a Kasa smart plug , you’ll be able to control most wired appliances easily.
  • If you’ve had your eye on a stand mixer , this is the best time to buy.
  • This Bissell pet vacuum makes it easier to clean up any mess your furry friend makes.

For kids and parents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAYFG_0d8ROXMD00

Stiga Space Saver ping pong table : $165.99 at Amazon (was $219.99)

A ping pong table is one classic game that will never go away. It’s a fast-paced activity that will keep both kids and adults entertained for hours.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VO6Pq_0d8ROXMD00

Baby Jogger City Mini 2 stroller : $194.99 at Amazon (was $259.99)

If you need a stroller, now is the ideal time to buy. Whether you’re going grocery shopping or hanging out at the park, a stroller makes any outing more manageable.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkD2T_0d8ROXMD00

World’s Smallest Elf on a Shelf : $8 at Kohl’s (was $10)

If you’re looking for a way to make the holidays a little more exciting and magical this year, pick up an Elf on the Shelf. It’s a great way to get the whole family involved.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLLl7_0d8ROXMD00

CalmMax 12′ trampoline : $340 at Amazon (was $460)

Kids love jumping and doing cool tricks on a trampoline. Plus, you can’t pass up this deal.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Slfa_0d8ROXMD00

Belkin SoundForm Mini kids’ headphones : $13.88 at Amazon (was $24.99)

From doing school work on a computer to watching movies on a tablet, kids must have their own pair of headphones.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • Ride-on toys are one of the most exciting gifts you can get for your little one.
  • If your child is obsessed with all things superheroes, they’ll love this Marvel action figure two-pack .
  • Pop it toys are not only fun but also have quite a few educational benefits.
  • This Advent calendar is a fun activity for your entire family to count down the days until Christmas.
  • All Pokémon fans will want to take advantage of this deal on Pokemon cards .
  • If you need a new car seat , now is one of the best times of the year to buy.
  • With educational games and movies all controlled by parents, this tablet for kids is an excellent gift.
  • This Nerf gun will provide hours of entertainment.

Outdoors and fitness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSnhQ_0d8ROXMD00

NordicTrack Commercial 1750 treadmill : $1,599 at NordicTrack (was $1,899)

Whether you’re moving your exercise indoors for the winter or are just adding new equipment to your home gym, a NordicTrack treadmill is a durable and quality piece of equipment that will help you upgrade your workout game.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlH2a_0d8ROXMD00

Fitbit Luxe : $99.95 at Amazon (was $149.95)

While a Fitbit won’t make you healthy, it can motivate and inspire you by keeping track of your daily steps and heart rate. It’s a helpful tool for anyone on a fitness journey.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZRX3_0d8ROXMD00

New Balance Men’s 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe : $54 at Amazon (was $73)

A quality pair of running shoes can make a significant difference in your workout, from reducing the impact on joints to providing traction.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfmAf_0d8ROXMD00

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike : $125.50 at Amazon (was $199.99)

If you’re looking for an effective piece of exercise equipment that is also gentle on your joints, an indoor exercise bike is an ideal choice. You can get it now while it’s deeply discounted.

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnUrg_0d8ROXMD00

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell : $119 at Amazon (was $199)

Kettlebells are dynamic training tools that can improve your flexibility, balance, core and overall strength.

SHOP NOW

Other top deals in this space

  • Pick up a foam roller to relieve muscle soreness, loosen up your joints or cool down after working out.
  • This hiking backpack will make long treks much easier.
  • A LifeStraw is a smart tool to keep with you any time you’re participating in outdoor activities.
  • If you’re ready to up your hiking game, pick up this GPS watch at a discount.
  • A bike computer will make the perfect gift for any avid biker.
  • Those who want to take their workouts to the next level will want to snag these resistance bands .
  • With a hydration pack , you’ll have easier access to water while hiking or biking.
  • All Yeti coolers are durable and built to last.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment#Fitness Equipment#Coffee Shop#Ent#Bestreviews#Pre Cyber#Airpods#Fitbits#Kodak
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
T3.com

Best Walmart deals still available right now

Did you miss the sales this weekend? If you were too turkey-ed out to shop on Black Friday and even let Cyber Monday pass you by, all is not lost. Walmart is still running its Deals for Days discounts that continue many of the Cyber Monday offers. There are thousands...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top picks from early Black Friday deals from Macy’s — including 50% off beauty products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Beauty must-haves, enticing cologne, household items and more — you don’t have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to grab awesome discounted products at Macy’s. The popular retailer is already gearing up for the official beginning of the holiday shopping season with deep discounts […]
MAKEUP
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Big drop at Target heavily rumored this week

Monday was the biggest day for PS5 restocks we've had in a while, and it's looking more and more likely we'll see Target light up next. Multiple sources are pointing to a significant PS5 restock at Target this week, but it's not clear which day the buy buttons will actually go live. Target tends to make its PS5 restocks available early in the morning, so check back here before 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) every day this week for your best chance to get a console.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

iPads are out of stock, so I’m buying this tablet instead on Cyber Monday

If you’ve been pretty underwhelmed by the iPad deals going on, we’ve found the best of the Cyber Monday tablet deals for you. Right now, as part of the best Cyber Monday deals, you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $350 reduced from $650. It’s available direct from Samsung so you know it’s from a good source and reputable retailer. Sure, you can go trawling the Cyber Monday iPad deals, but we’re pretty confident most people will be delighted with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, especially Android owners.
ELECTRONICS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy