Especially when the weather turns chilly, there is just nothing like a good cup of coffee to warm the body and soul. Many friendships, romantic relationships, business dealings, and family discussions happen over a cup of coffee. Many cowboys would use the pick-up line, “Wanna go for a cup of coffee?” to secure the first date. That question is still used to start many relationships to this day. There are basically four types of coffee. The normal drip or pot coffee, the “foo-foo coffee” from a coffee shop, the percolator coffee, and the cowboy coffee version round out the choices.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO