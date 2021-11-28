ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds increase Sunday afternoon

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Sunday looks nice overall with a mostly sunny start to the day, though clouds will increase from north to south in the afternoon ahead of an...

www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Cold front approaching, flooding possible this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. A cold front will move across the island chain Thursday night and Friday then stall near the Big Island Saturday. Low pressure will drop down toward the state later in the weekend and on into early next week with wet weather expected across portions of the state. However with this type of weather scenario, it is very difficult to pin down impact details. Heavy rainfall will be a threat and shower bands may line up over portions of the state for extended periods of time, increasing the threat for flooding. Winds will be blowing from the south and southwest later this weekend into early next week. Some areas over and downwind of terrain may see locally gusty winds at times.
HONOLULU, HI
Fox 19

Sunny and 60s ahead of snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday and Friday will be the weather days we have been waiting for. High temperatures will reach the low 60s under sunny skies Thursday. That’s nearly 20 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. Our record high on this date is 75 degrees, set...
CINCINNATI, OH
wearegreenbay.com

Mild for Thursday, watching chances at snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: High temperatures will be running above average for Thursday, into the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies will be in the area throughout the day. Wind gusts may climb over 20 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies to start, but a...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

A very warm day is ahead

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some sun peeking through this evening. Isolated showers are possible around noon but nothing notable is expected. Gusty winds up to 28mph and a warm high temp of 58. Friday: A mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with a stray shower possible. High of...
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Record Heat This Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and very warm. High 73. Mostly sunny and warm Friday. High 66. Increasing clouds Saturday with easterly winds at 10-15 gusting 20 mph. Cooler. High 51. Scattered clouds and some sunshine Sunday with south winds becoming northerly at 15 gusting 25 mph. High 56.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KZTV 10

December starting off on the warm side

Temperatures and humidity will continue to be high over the next couple of days and making it not feel like it's December. Rainfall chances will also stay very low until early next week when our next cold front arrives.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmer, But Blustery Thursday Before Temperatures Drop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine, a few isolated light showers moved across the state on Wednesday night. On Thursday a very mild south west flow of air will warm us up into the low 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal! It will be blustery, though Thursday afternoon in the Baltimore region with wind gusts of 30 MPH possible. In Western Maryland, wind gusts of up to 65 MPH are possible. A wide range of wind threats across the state. It will be blustery in the #Baltimore area with gusts of 30 MPH possible but western #Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago welcomes above average temps ahead of the weekend

CHICAGO - The sun isn’t even up yet and already temperatures are running about 10 degrees above the normal high for early December. Skies are mostly cloudy and there’s a small chance of a light shower between about 6-9 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and mild with increasing sunshine.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Linger Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue. Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun. Sprinkles are possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. By Sunday, rain chances return with a potential for a rain and snow mix late in the evening.  
CHICAGO, IL
cw39.com

Houston weather: foggy mornings, warm days, cold fronts next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than patchy dense fog in the morning, it has been an uneventful stretch of weather here in Southeast Texas. That will start to change over the next few days. As for this Thursday, the dense fog advisory ends at 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
HOUSTON, TX
KRIS 6 News

December starting off on the warm side

Temperatures and humidity will continue to be high over the next couple of days and making it not feel like it's December. Rainfall chances will also stay very low until early next week when our next cold front arrives.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: One Of December’s Warmest Temps In Recorded History Expected Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – December 2021 started off with a high of 73 degrees in Denver, which tied the record for the date. It should be even warmer today with a high around 75 degrees, which would break the record of 74 degrees set on Dec. 2, 1885. In addition to breaking the daily record if we hit 75 degrees we could also tie the second warmest temperature ever observed in Denver during the month of December. If we happen to get to 76 degrees it would be the new second warmest. Some cooler air is expected on Friday as a cold front moves into eastern Colorado. Highs in Denver will fall into the lower 60s for both Friday and Saturday. Despite being cooler those temperatures are still about 15-20 degrees warmer than it should be for a daily high this time of year. On Sunday another cold front will move into the state and that will drop temperatures in Denver down into the 50s. A third cold front will enter the picture by Tuesday and for the first time in several days we should see a high in the 40s along with a chance for some rain or snow showers.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy