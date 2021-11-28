ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Giants' Dave Gettleman unlikely to return in 2022

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITmmo_0d8ROBBT00

The New York Giants have reached their breaking point with general manager Dave Gettleman, who is apparently in his final days with the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Gettleman is unlikely to return in 2022 with the odds dwindling more and more each day.

General manager Dave Gettleman, who has run the team’s personnel department since 2018, is unlikely to return in 2022, sources with knowledge of the situation and those with deep knowledge of the league say. With two first-round picks in the next draft and a critical offseason ahead, don’t be surprised if there is another voice making the final call alongside head coach Joe Judge.

Gettleman, who will be 71 next season, may end up walking away himself and into retirement.

As Rapoport alludes, the aging Gettleman, who has recently endured a battle with cancer, is likely to announce his retirement as opposed to being publicly fired by the team. Either way, his tenure in East Rutherford is coming to an end.

The concerning part to Rapoport’s report is that Kevin Abrams is considered a potential — if not likely — replacement to Gettleman.

In the building, there would be some strong candidates to replace him, notably VP of Football Operations and assistant GM Kevin Abrams. Outside the building, the organization will likely look at some candidates with a background in the New England scouting system more in-line with Judge’s thinking, along with others.

Barring an unforeseen playoff run for the Giants, the organization will shift into a front office rebuild mode. They will not only be seeking a new general manager, but also a new offensive coordinator.

How things shake out for head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones remains to be seen. There will be a lot of moving pieces.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

With Jason Garrett gone, how soon could Giants fire Dave Gettleman? Will he get an early pink slip, like Jerry Reese did?

How soon will Dave Gettleman follow him out the door?. That’s the big question on Giants fans’ minds with seven games left in yet another lost season for this 3-7 team. The Giants fired Garrett, their offensive coordinator, coming out of Monday night’s dismal loss at the Buccaneers. That game dropped the Giants to 18-40 since they hired Gettleman as their general manager after the 2017 season.
NFL
NJ.com

Giants’ Joe Judge fires Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator after pathetic showing in loss at Buccaneers | Is Dave Gettleman next?

TAMPA, Fla. — Jason Garrett couldn’t even make it through two full seasons as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. He was that ineffective, that incompetent. Giants coach Joe Judge on Tuesday fired Garrett, coming out of Monday night’s dismal 30-10 loss at the Buccaneers. Judge dropped strong hints during his postgame press conference that a change could be coming. And sure enough, Garrett is a goner.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

With Dave Gettleman heading for firing, who should Giants target in general manager search? Here are top candidates to watch

Even though the Giants just beat the Eagles, they’re still 4-7 this season and 19-40 under fourth-year general manager Dave Gettleman. Since the Giants this season haven’t shown the tangible progress that co-owner John Mara wanted, it has appeared likelier and likelier in recent weeks that Gettleman will be fired after the season — if not in late December, so Mara can get a head start on his GM search.
NFL
NJ.com

If there was any doubt left, Daniel Jones’ neck injury now means Giants’ Dave Gettleman is toast — as he should be

Well, that should do it for the Dave Gettleman era in East Rutherford. Tuesday evening’s news that quarterback Daniel Jones is week-to-week — and definitely out for Sunday’s game in Miami — due to a strained neck almost certainly seals Gettleman’s fate and brings to an end his miserable four seasons as the Giants’ general manager.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The New York Giants#Football Operations
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers QB Cam Newton reacts to being benched in blowout defeat to Dolphins

After a standout start in his return to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Cam Newton had his fair share of struggles in his team’s Week 12 road loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Panthers offense once again faced stout difficulties in stringing together multiple touchdown drives over a game. Newton led the offense to a mere one touchdown drive, while the Panthers averaged a lowly 3.7 yards per play against the Dolphins. This led to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opting to bench Newton over the second half in favor of backup quarter P.J. Walker.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy