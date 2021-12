PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — As many prepare to celebrate a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood. As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the blood supply heading into the holidays is at its lowest n more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34 percent drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO