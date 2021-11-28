A little cooler today, warm-up by midweek

Clouds are keeping temperatures in the 30s this morning, which is about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

A weak cold front will move through today, but it will be a dry front with no rain. We will see slightly cooler afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. A few mid and high clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

We’ll start the coming workweek on a chilly note tomorrow morning with lows in the mid-20s. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

BUT the rest of the coming week looks warmer with highs in the low 60s Tuesday warming back into the upper 60s to near 70 by Thursday.

