OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of burglaries that have occurred in Holland Township over the past month. The first incident was reported on Oct. 23, and several more incidents were reported over Thanksgiving weekend. Police say in each case, suspects break into unoccupied homes and target items like jewelry, cash, clothing and accessories to steal.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO