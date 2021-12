2021 is now in its final stages, the tournaments are over and the season is ending with the Davis Cup. There is a lot of curiosity about what the next year will have in store, from the possible detachment of Novak Djokovic compared to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race to what our talents will really do with Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner present in the Top Ten but now on the hunt of superior successes.

