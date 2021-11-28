ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

List of teenage homicide victims in London in 2021

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfSXs_0d8RLuMB00

A total of 28 teenage homicides have taken place in London so far in 2021.

This surpasses the 27 killings seen in 2017, which had been the highest in recent years.

The previous peak was 29 teen homicides in the capital in 2008.

Here is a list of the 28 victims this year:

– January 19: Anas Mezenner, 17, was found with stab wounds in West Green Road, Haringey, north London, shortly after 9pm. He was taken to hospital but died at 4.25am. The teenager had reportedly made an anti-knife crime video for a media studies course weeks before he died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkK1T_0d8RLuMB00
Anas Mezenner (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– January 25: Romario Opia, 15, was found stabbed in Holland Walk, Islington, north London, at around 5.30pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

– February 11: Hani Solomon, 18, from Wandsworth in south London, was killed during a fight between two groups of men shortly after 6.30pm in Ackmar Road, Fulham, west London. He was treated by police, paramedics and an air ambulance team but was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzJPw_0d8RLuMB00
Hani Solomon (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– February 18: Drekwon Patterson, 16, from Wembley, north-west London, was stabbed in Preston Road, Brent, shortly after 11.30pm. He was taken to hospital but died the following morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eif5t_0d8RLuMB00
Drekwon Patterson (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– February 26: Ahmed Beker, 19, was stabbed in Paddington Green, west London, just after 9.10pm. He was treated by paramedics and an air ambulance team but died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbOSx_0d8RLuMB00
Ahmed Beker (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

– March 3: Tai Jordan O’Donnell, 19, from Croydon, south London, was stabbed a number of times in the legs at a house in Alpha Road just after 12.10pm. He was pronounced dead within minutes of emergency crews arriving at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tR5H_0d8RLuMB00
Tai Jordan O’Donnell (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– March 6: Mazaza Owusu-Mensah, 18, died when he was stabbed in the chest during a fight in Edington Road, Abbey Wood, south-east London, at around 5.30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLYnU_0d8RLuMB00
Mazaza Owusu-Mensah (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– March 6: Ezra Okobia, 14, was fatally injured by fumes from a fire at his home in Russett Way, Lewisham, south-east London, shortly before 6am. He was taken to hospital but died four days later. His five-year-old brother Joseph Okobia and mother Victoria Amaning, 34, also died after inhaling fumes. Police believe Ms Amaning started the blaze.

– March 8: Nikolay Vandev, 19, was stabbed along with a second victim, aged 18, in Penshurst Road, Tottenham, north London, shortly before 2pm. Mr Vandev was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 18-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

– March 17: Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was stabbed in Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, east London, at around 5.20pm. Police and an ambulance crew attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgPUq_0d8RLuMB00
Hussain Chaudhry (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– April 10: Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, was stabbed in Sydenham Road, Sydenham, south-east London at around 7.20pm.

– April 23: Fares Maatou, 14, was stabbed in Barking Road, Newham, east London, just before 4pm. Emergency services tried to save him but he was pronounced dead just over half an hour later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQkcJ_0d8RLuMB00
Fares Maatou (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

– April 26 Abubakkar “Junior” Jah, 18, was found in Coolfin Road, Newham, east London, at around 3.45pm having been shot and stabbed. He died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3C0C_0d8RLuMB00
Abubakkar ‘Junior’ Jah (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– May 7: Daniel Laskos, 16, was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, east London, just after 6.40pm, during a fight. Ambulance and air ambulance teams tried to save him but he died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBFvj_0d8RLuMB00
Daniel Laskos (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– June 8: Taylor Cox, 19, was shot in Hornsey Rise Gardens, Islington, north London, at around 4.25pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9eq5_0d8RLuMB00
Taylor Cox (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– June 10: Denardo Samuels-Brooks, 17, was stabbed in Prentis Road, Streatham, south London, at around 4.15pm. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNLLL_0d8RLuMB00
Denardo Samuels-Brooks (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– June 11: Jalan Woods-Bell, 15, was stabbed in a fight at around 8.30am during the school run in Blyth Road, Hayes, west London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Uc9l_0d8RLuMB00
Jalan Woods-Bell (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– June 25: Tashawn Watt, 19, was stabbed in Miall Walk, Sydenham, south-east London, just after 9.30pm. He was treated by an ambulance crew but died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lP4oY_0d8RLuMB00
Tashawn Watt (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– July 1: Camron Smith, 16, was stabbed in Bracken Avenue, Shrublands, Croydon, south London, at around 12.45am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1N2P_0d8RLuMB00
Camron Smith (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– July 5: Tamim Ian Habimana, 15, was stabbed in Woolwich, south-east London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA4Rn_0d8RLuMB00
Tamim Ian Habimana (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– July 5: Keane Flynn-Harling, 16, from Lambeth, south London, was stabbed in Oval Place, south London, at around 11.45pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hS9Ks_0d8RLuMB00
Keane Flynn-Harling (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– July 9: Damarie Omare Roye, 16, was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road, Thornton Heath, south London. He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8V5W_0d8RLuMB00
Damarie Omare Roye (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– August 1: Stelios Averkiou, 16, was stabbed at a skate park in Lordship Recreation Ground, Tottenham, north London, at around 2.15pm. He died nine days later.

– September 1: Alex Ajanaku, 18, was found in Beaumont Road, Leyton, east London, with shotgun wounds at around 1.30am. He was treated by police and paramedics but died at the scene.

– October 12: Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed to death in a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrAUZ_0d8RLuMB00
Hazrat Wali, 18, who was killed in Twickenham (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

– October 28: Kamran Khalid, 18, was stabbed to death in Harrow Road, Ilford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJXzE_0d8RLuMB00
Kamran Khalid, 18, who was stabbed to death in east London (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Wire)

– November 18: Jermaine Cools, 14, suffered stab wounds and died after a fight in London Road in Croydon. A murder investigation was launched after the incident.

-November 24: The Met was called to Raleigh Road in Southall at just after 9pm after reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people. Officers attended and found 16-year-old Rishmeet Singh suffering stab wounds. He died at the scene a short time later.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Homicides#North London#Murder#London Road#Wandsworth
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father cut up shirts as punishment

A father accused of murdering his six-year-old son cut up two of his football shirts in front of him as a punishment, a court heard. Thomas Hughes told a jury it had left his son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, "visibly upset". His partner Emma Tustin, 32, is accused of fatally harming Arthur...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
BBC

Louis Watkiss: Parents held son as he died after SnowDome crash

The parents of a boy killed in a collision at an indoor ski slope have spoken of how they held him as he died. Twelve-year-old Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire in September. Parents Chris and Natalie Watkiss were at home when they got...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced the Details for Their Christmas Carol Concert

The Cambridges' first-ever Christmas carol concert was already at the center of some drama before its official announcement. The special show, which was supposed to be broadcast on the BBC, has been taken off that channel and given to ITV after the former chose to air controversial documentary The Princes and the Press, despite protests from the royal households.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Sarah Benford: Police fail to find missing girl's body

Police searching for the body of a teenage girl who disappeared more than 20 years ago have failed to find her, despite saying they were "positive" she would be located. A murder investigation was launched after Sarah Benford, then 14, went missing from a Northampton care home in April 2000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Property fraud: 'My fake sister tried to steal my home’

Marie, not her real name, discovered in June a government department had granted official control of her financial life to a fraudster. Marie learnt a total stranger calling herself Julie had forged a form and been granted lasting power of attorney over all Marie's affairs. "Julie" then used that power...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Crocodile ‘saw lunch’ and attacked British backpacker, 18, who dipped leg in river

A British teenager was almost killed by a crocodile when her friend came to her rescue by “furiously” punching the reptile underwater.Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was rafting in the Zambezi River below the Victoria Falls in Zambia during her gap-year adventures.The crocodile chomped on her leg with its powerful jaws, after she dipped it into the water over the side of the canoe, and yanked her into a death roll in an attempt to drown her.Her male friend jumped into the water and repeatedly hit the animal to make it release her.A source told The Sun: "As soon as it happened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's the nightmare before Christmas': Furious families say they fear being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after 'North Pole Experience' event is cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Families have expressed their fury after a Christmas experience for young children was cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The North Pole Experience at Thoresby Park, in Nottinghamshire, was due to be held from November 13 to December 23 but was initially delayed due to a plague of issues, including supplier problems and the weather.
U.K.
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Meghan Markle’s Big Win, William’s Surprise Appearance & More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 2, 2021. Bear Grylls confirmed that Prince George is like any ordinary 8-year-old, even when it comes to eating bugs. The Man vs. Wild star appeared on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain, where he recalled the moment he met the young royal back in 2019 during the King’s Cup Regatta on the Isle of Wight. The TV personality admitted that he was impressed by the prince, who ate an ant (with encouragement from Grylls) that just so happened to crawl across his feet.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Ritz co-owner Sir Frederick Barclay asks for the 87-year-old to be JAILED for failing to pay her millions after one of Britain's biggest divorces

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay's ex-wife has asked a judge to commit him to prison after alleging that he breached orders made in a High Court fight over money. Lady Hiroko Barclay said 87-year-old Sir Frederick is in contempt of court and accused him of breaching orders relating to the payment of money and production of documents.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy