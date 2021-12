There are a lot of people who believe turkey is the most important part of a Thanksgiving feast. Then there are some who feel ham is better than the turkey. Ever since I was little both sides of my family deck out the ham when they're cooking it. They cover the entire chunk of meat in pineapples and cherries. As a child and even now, I never really cared for ham and prefer to have a double serving of turkey over ham any day.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO