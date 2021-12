The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas special is coming! You’re going to see Jane Levy and the rest of the cast tomorrow on the Roku Channel. At the center of the special will, of course, be multiple goals. There is a real effort being made here to tie together the events of the first two seasons — this has to double as a series finale in case the show doesn’t come back! Yet, you also want to give something that viewers can make a part of their holiday tradition; there are reportedly twelve different songs in this special, and that is going to give us all a chance to smile and get in the holiday spirit.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO