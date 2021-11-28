ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Week Will Throw A Lot Of Curveballs At 3 Zodiac Signs

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how you slice it, change — even it’s a positive change — can be difficult to get used to at first. It forces you to get used to a new normal and make necessary adjustments. And with a solar eclipse in Sagittarius taking place by the end of this...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

The Best Haircut for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you're in the mood for a new chop, but don't know where to head, you could always let fate decide. Or, more specifically, your zodiac sign. The planets and stars aligned in perfect harmony to determine your defining characteristics (passionate Aries, curious Geminis, trustworthy Taureans), so it's worth entrusting the same powers-that-be with your next important decision: Landing on the perfect haircut for the season ahead. To be fair, our haircuts are a reflection of our personalities and an extension of our style, so we'd be up for knowing what our horoscopes have in mind for us.
HAIR CARE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Full Of Fun Experiences And Romance For 3 Zodiac Signs

It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Zodiac#Worst Week
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
ASTRONOMY
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

40 Mind-Blowing Facts About Your Zodiac Sign

It's human nature to want to know more about ourselves. And for many people, astrology—studying how celestial bodies align and how that may influence our lives—presents a golden opportunity. Some go as far to swear by it as divine fact, an invisible hand shaping and molding lives at every turn. Others insist the whole practice is a crock, and that keeping up with your weekly horoscope is a waste of time. But no matter where you fall on that spectrum, the far-reaching influence is undeniable: Astrology is a multibillion-dollar industry. What's more, it's a rich field—and more than just monetarily. In fact, the practice stretches back thousands of years. And even if you consider yourself an astrology buff, there's a good bet you don't know it all. To that end, we've rounded up 40 Zodiac sign facts that are sure to be news to you—whether you're a certified expert or a mere daily reader.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Every Sign's Relationships Will Undergo Major Shifts The Last Month Of The Year

As the nights become longer and the days grow colder, you can feel the sensation of December creeping up on you. The last month of 2021 carries so much heavy and transformative energy, encouraging you to identify what isn’t working and leave it behind. Another year is fast approaching and it’s filled with possibilities. Your December 2021 monthly horoscope kicks off with a powerful start, radiating change in the form of a solar eclipse at 12 degrees Sagittarius on Dec. 4. This is the final eclipse that will take place on the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, which means it may carry an air of finality to it and help you leave the finishing touches on a journey you’ve completed.
LIFESTYLE
themtnear.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, in quest for knowledge, invokes the wisdom of Ganesh. The elephant headed deity removes obstacles allowing the fulfillment of Sagittarian intelligence, international rapprochement, thanksgiving and ideals. Scorpio revealed the psychological depth of our inner archaeology, and now the Archer allows us to manifest changes both within and without. Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs together make a power couple

You might not be the best judge of who is best for you unless you are a relationship therapist. Different personalities attract different people, and some of them are simply the perfect partners for each other. Primarily because their marriage exudes power and love. With determination, wit, ambition, and love, the ideal power couple overcomes all odds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
LIFESTYLE
Yoga Journal

December 2021 Astrological Forecast: The Year’s Closing Chapter

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. The end of the calendar year has no relevance to astrology, although this December happens to coincide with a few astrological endings. At the...
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

What Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign? The Answer Might Surprise You

When it comes to zodiac signs, chances are that a few signs show up more than others within your friend group. Sure, you can chalk this up to being attracted to similar traits specific to your zodiac sign, but there is a deeper, more data-driven explanation as to why some zodiac signs may be more common, while others seem relatively rare. In fact, based on a few key measures, we can pretty safely estimate that the rarest zodiac sign is the ambitious, practical, and self-disciplined Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
Michigan Daily

Horoscopes [11/30-12/6]: New moon and the solar eclipse

Hi everyone, Andy here with the semester’s tenth weekly horoscope! This section gives general information for all signs (such as the dates of each celestial event). For the fullest reading experience, please read this section first before skipping down to your sign. To learn how I write these horoscopes, check out my explanatory column here.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

This Is the Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Cheat, Data Shows

There are plenty of ways to create a stable and healthy relationship—but unfortunately, there are just as many reasons why people cheat. From boredom with marriage to incompatible sex drives to feelings of neglect, cheaters give a number of explanations as to why they do what they do. But what if some people are simply born more likely to stray than others? Depending on how seriously you take astrology, you may already be rolling your eyes. Nevertheless, data shows that one zodiac sign is more likely to cheat than the others.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Saturday could bring some surprises

Expect a quarter moon in Aquarius and more from Uranus as a week of sweet surprises gets underway. Thursday, Nov. 11: At 7:45 this morning, the moon is exactly 90 degrees from the sun. It’s the moment of the first quarter moon. It’s a stressful time where feelings are driven by ideas and not in an overly co-operative way. This may last for days to come. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the combatants in the First World War signed the armistice, ending the war. To this day we celebrate this moment as Remembrance Day.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy