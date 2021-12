The crew known as the four kings of the lightweight division are seemingly in no hurry to meet, though there is at least one fighter eager to take on the entire lot. Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz moved up in weight just in time, both from a physical and a commercial standpoint. The former IBF junior lightweight titlist from South El Monte, California is set to take on WBC lightweight titlist Devin Haney (26-0, 15KOs). The December 4 DAZN headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas came about after Diaz lost out on a fight with Ryan Garcia (21-0, 18KOs) who withdrew from their scheduled November 27 clash due to a hand injury.

