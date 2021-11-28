ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

No joy for O’Brien in Japan Cup as Contrail ends on a high

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5kVN_0d8RJ4CG00

Neither Japan or Broome could make their mark for Aidan O’Brien as favourite Contrail ended his career with victory in the Japan Cup in Tokyo on Sunday.

O’Brien mounted a dual assault on the 12-furlong Grade One, but they proved no match for the Yoshito Yahagi-trained winner, who was a two-length victor in the hands of Yuichi Fukunaga.

Contrail was smartly away before being settled in mid-field as Kiseki made an eyecatching move down the back straight, tracking round the field to grab the lead and build up a six-length advantage at one stage.

Fukunaga bided his time though and as Kiseki was reeled back in, Contrail started to get rolling and while he still had some distance to make up two furlongs out, he engaged an extra gear to take it up inside the distance.

The son of Deep Impact stretched clear of Authority, with Shahryar back in third, rounding off a memorable few weeks for Yahagi, who also saddled the first Japanese-trained Breeders’ Cup winners in Loves Only You and Marche Lorraine, victors in the Filly & Mare Turf and Distaff respectively at Del Mar.

Contrail has been a star for Yahagi and now retires to Shadai Stallion Station as the winner of five Grade One races.

Yahagi said: “All I have now is mixed feelings of relief and lonesomeness. In the colt’s latest start (Tenno Sho (Autumn)), he broke poorly so I told him, while he was walking in the paddock earlier, to stay calm at the start.

“It worried me a bit since the pace was slow and he wasn’t in that good a position, but we had tuned him up to perfection and the colt gave us all he had in the straight.

“I have to admit I was under a lot of pressure during the two years he was at my stable, but I think it has helped me in becoming more mature, and I can’t thank him enough. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to win the Arc with an offspring of his someday?”

Fukunaga added: “The colt had issues before his debut, so there were always concerns about his form, but I am so proud of how he proved himself today – I’m overwhelmed.

“All I did today was believe in him. He broke well and everything went just perfectly.

“He has given me every jockey’s dream and I am utterly grateful. The colt shone a bright light over a gloomy year due to the pandemic last season. I’m relieved that we can send him off to his next career with this victory.”

Japan was partnered by Yutaka Take and after a fair break, he settled on the inside but when asked for an effort in the straight, he could not mount a challenge and finished six lengths behind the winner in eighth.

O’Brien was represented by Pat Keating, who said: “The track may have been a bit too fast for this horse. He was able to secure a good spot but wasn’t able to keep up with the pace.”

Broome was slow to start under Ryan Moore and could not raise his effort two furlongs out, eventually finishing eight and a half lengths back in 11th.

Keating added: “He missed his break and that cost him.”

Moore echoed those feelings and said: “He missed his break. The pace was slow but he wasn’t able to pick up speed in the end.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rory McIlroy shares first-round lead after score of 66 at Hero World Challenge

Rory McIlroy shot a six-under-par 66 to share the first-round lead with Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. McIlroy – who had missed an opportunity to clinch victory at the DP World Tour Championship after holding a 54-hole lead – recovered from a double-bogey seven on the ninth to sink two quick birdies followed by an eagle at the 14th to help set the early pace.
GOLF
batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Sportsnet.ca

Canada will head to Japan for Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament

Canada will be in a pool with host Japan, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belarus in a FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament, Feb. 10-13 in Osaka. The draw was held Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland. The top three teams in each of the four qualifying tournaments advance to the...
SPORTS
Siliconera

BlazBlue High Quality Framed Art Will Be Sold in Japan

Arc System Works revealed high-quality framed art based on key visuals from BlazBlue games. The new items will comprise the second part of the Arc System Works Art Archives project. It will partner with the same companies that made and sold Guilty Gear framed art earlier in 2021. The framed...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Cup#No Joy#Authority#Japanese#Shadai Stallion Station
dexerto.com

FIFA 22 Career Mode glitch is ruining Cup Finals that end in draw

FIFA 22 Career Mode players grind through the game for hours and hours to make it to major cup finals, but there’s a new glitch that goes against the rules of football. As any football or FIFA fan will know, finals are contested between two teams at the end of several elimination rounds.
FIFA
WNMT AM 650

Soccer: Japan to face Uzbekistan in tune up for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) – Japan will take on Uzbekistan in a friendly before the country’s next two World Cup qualifiers, the Japan Football Association said. Japan will face the Central Asian side at Saitama Stadium on Jan. 21 before hosting China on Jan. 27 and Saudi Arabia five days later. Hajime Moriyasu’s...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy