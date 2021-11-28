ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron symptoms mild so far, says South African doctor who spotted it

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who first spotted the new Covid variant...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 24

JuanCarlos
4d ago

mild until it gets into the US, then it will be the worse thing for the kids to force school mandates for the vaccines. you gotta watch how Fauci operates. he told us to go about our everyday routines and acted like covid want serious then advised against wearing mask and lied and said there was a shortage of mask. how soon did y'all forget🤔🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Reply(1)
11
Mamma B
4d ago

The democrats will have none of that! It will be the become the worst strain of Covid imaginable once it hits the US!!!

Reply
11
Guest
4d ago

Just keep doing what your told. They are going to keep shooting you up with whatever they mop up off the floor. J and j sold Mexico and Argentina vaccines that came back after testing as saline and makeup remover that’s why they refuse to pay Johnson and Johnson more than 11 million

Reply
5
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Andrew Marr
The Independent

Hong Kong blames passenger with ‘selfish mask’ for first case of new Covid variant

Authorities in Hong Kong blamed a South African traveller who was allegedly wearing a “selfish” mask with a valve for bringing the new variant of coronavirus to the city.Health officials had earlier confirmed cross-infection between two guests on the same floor of the Regal Airport Hotel in Hong Kong after they both tested positive for the virus. The South African and another guest were quarantined in opposite rooms. Officials said both persons were fully vaccinated.As a precautionary measure, 12 people who were staying in rooms close to the infected persons have been placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

South African province where omicron first found sees huge spike in hospitalisations, 10% of them toddlers

The South African province of Gauteng where the first cases of the omicron variant were detected has suffered a huge spike in hospitalisations in the past two weeks, including of children under the age of two, the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.There has also been a 10 per cent spike in hospital admission of toddlers in the Tshwane area in South Africa, it added.Gauteng province recorded 580 hospitalisations this week, in a jump of 330 per cent from 135 hospital admissions two week ago, according to the official data,The overall number of people with Covid-19 infections admitted to the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: ‘True threat’ unlikely to be known before new year, as trial finds best boosters

The true threat posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to be known before new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it is expected to take a month for data to indicate whether hospitalisations will surge among the vaccinated.A clinical trial testing the effects of booster jabs found that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna provide the most significant rise in immunity levels from a third dose.The US has confirmed 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH

