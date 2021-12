Morgan Stanley lifts its price target on Overweight-rated Nio (NYSE:NIO) to $70 after raising sales volume forecasts for 2023 and beyond. Analyst Tim Hsiao and team see Nio's (NIO) growth fueled by the sales ramp-up of new model launches and from the launch of a mass market brand. They are also confident on the current valuation.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO