The Jersey City Board Of Education has raised the starting teacher salary to $61,000 in an effort to remain in front of a teacher shortage being seen across the nation. The BOE and the teachers’ union, Jersey City Education Association, came to a deal to raise the salaries for new teachers starting in the district from $54,700 to $61,000. The deal will also raise the pay scale for teachers throughout the district by at least $500.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO