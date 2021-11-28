ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to reduce your fall risk

By Michigan Medicine
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFlDD_0d8RI6vV00
Credit: Michigan Medicine

A lot of families have plans for big holiday gatherings this year, bringing the generations together especially now that children over age five can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and all adults can get a booster dose to give them additional protection.

As a recent University of Michigan poll shows, older adults’ risk of falling may have increased during the pandemic due to less physical activity, less mobility and more isolation.

Their fear of falling, which can actually lead to increased risk of falling, also increased.

Geoffrey Hoffman, Ph.D., a fall researcher, recommends gently but firmly providing older relatives and friends with tips to maintain their independence, including addressing fall hazards, while you’re with them.

Key things to look for and address:

Take it to the mat

If an older person has small throw rugs and mats around their house, these can present a major fall risk.

Get a roll of non-skid material, cut pieces to fit each item, and place it underneath. If they have non-skid material under rugs already, check to see if it’s still gripping the floor and rug – the “stickiness” can wear off over time.

Throw rugs and mats shouldn’t be placed on top of carpeting, just bare floors.

Bath mats should have rubber backing that’s in good condition. If it’s cracked or worn away, it’s time to get a new bath mat. Perhaps you can even splurge on a really good one as a holiday gift.

Scour the bathroom

Water on hard floors make bathrooms fall-prone areas for many people. If an older person has a tub/shower combination for bathing, stepping up and over the tub wall to get into and out of it requires special care.

A grab-rail, either permanently installed or one that uses strong suction cups to stick to the walls of the tub stall, can help greatly.

So can a rubber mat with suction cups on the tub floor. Just like bath mats outside the tub, these mats should be replaced when they’re not gripping well anymore.

For people who have trouble balancing on one foot, or standing for any length of time, a stool with non-skid feet in the tub can be helpful.

If there’s a possibility of renovating the home to remove a tub and install a walk-in shower stall, this is a great time to discuss it and start calling potential contractors.

Shower stalls and walk-in tubs with doors reduce fall risk – though they still have thresholds that can trip an older person up.

Taking action now may be a key factor in helping an older person, especially one with balance or mobility issues, remain in their home as they age.

Shed some light

Dark hallways, stairways, closets with high shelves and outdoor steps can all be fall-risk areas.

Take time to install brighter light bulbs – including long-lived LED bulbs that won’t need replacing for years – or even to put in new fixtures that take multiple bulbs.

Add motion sensors so lights come on automatically when someone enters the area or approaches the door, in case it’s dark or they’re carrying something and don’t want to have to reach for the switch.

‘Smart home’ systems, which are becoming more common and less expensive, can control many home functions from a smartphone app – for instance, to turn on lights before a person comes home at night, or goes up or down the stairs.

Nightlights that light up automatically when it gets dark, or have a motion sensor, can help light the way to the bathroom at night.

Step it up – or bring it down

Ask the older person how they reach things on high shelves, or climb up to change a lightbulb, a clock or the smoke alarm batteries.

If they say they usually drag over a chair or a small stool and stand on it to reach above their head, this is much less safe than a folding step stool with multiple steps and a high rail that to hold while climbing.

Work with them to reorganize their storage to bring items lower on shelves, even if they’re only used a couple of times a year.

Give the gift of time to help someone reorganize, declutter and put heavy items in lower drawers and shelves – it can be a great chance to talk and catch up.

Give a gift of double safety: a smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector with built-in batteries that last 10 years, so there’s no yearly climb up a ladder to change the battery.

Check railings along stairways and porch steps, to make sure they’re securely fastened to the wall or posts. If the steps themselves are slippery, add friction with stick-on traction strips.

If an older person stores holiday decorations in an attic, basement or upstairs room, offer to help bring them to the main floor. Offer to help put up outdoor holiday lights together, reducing the chance of a fall from a ladder.

Put winter hazards on ice

Slips and falls during the winter months can be especially hazardous, even if the older person doesn’t live in a cold climate.

Make sure they have an ample supply of de-icer or sand to use on their steps, walkway and driveway. For people who can’t easily lift a heavy jug, transfer the de-icer or sand to a container with a lid and add a scoop so they can scatter it more easily.

Make sure the snowblower is in good working order and that snow shovels and car scrapers and brushes are close at hand, and in good shape so they will be most effective.

Get a new shovel with a back-saving handle to provide more stability when shoveling and prevent muscle strains that can reduce mobility.

For anyone planning to go for walks in the winter weather, boots with good treads or removable rubber-and-metal gripper devices can add traction.

Make sure outdoor lights work and have automatic sensors that come on when a car pulls in the driveway or garage. Check doormats to make sure they won’t slip. Clean out gutters above entranceways so melting snow doesn’t collect on steps and form ice.

Clear the clutter

Tripping on small furniture or decorations, or items left on stairs or floors, is a common cause of falls, especially if someone is carrying a laundry basket or other large item and can’t see the trip hazard.

During a holiday visit, offer to help an older person move things around to clear wider paths to walk, free from obstructions.

Set up a basket for capturing “as you go” items at the bottom and top of stairs so they aren’t left lying on a step or landing.

Put their best foot forward

Slippers and shoes to wear around the house with good treads, not slippery bottoms, make great holiday gifts. Wearing shoes or slippers with grip inside the home, rather than socks or bare feet, is a great way to reduce fall risk.

Also, make sure there’s a chair or bench inside the entrance that’s used most often, giving a place to sit to remove outdoor shoes and put on slippers or indoor shoes.

Keep pets from being a trip hazard

Check to see that pets’ water and food bowls and beds, and cats’ litter boxes, don’t get in the way on the floor.

For dog owners, retractable leashes can give more flexibility in case the eager pet wants to get out the door and their owner gets tangled in the leash. Put bells on cats’ collars so their owners can hear when they are nearby.

Written by Kara Gavin.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Holiday Gifts#Weather#Dog#Fear Of Falling#University Of Michigan
earth.com

Physical activity reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s

A new study published in the Journal of Neuroscience has found that physical activity in middle and old age dampens inflammation in the brain. This prevents cognitive decline and either decreases the risk of developing medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease or at least mitigates some of their worst effects.
FITNESS
Health

The #1 Snack to Limit to Reduce Your Risk of Dementia, According to Science

You might notice something in common among the items that earned a spot on our list of six foods you should be eating every day for better brain health, according to a dietitian: they're high in antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats. But one thing they—and most of the core components of the brain-boosting MIND diet—are not super-high on? The glycemic index, which is related to their impact on blood sugar.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

This One Supplement Reduces Your Severe Flu Risk by 90 Percent, Study Says

After more than a year and a half of living under a global pandemic, the idea of catching the flu almost feels like a distant memory. But even as life slowly begins to return to normal, the truth is that becoming infected with influenza can still be a harrowing experience. While each year changes in severity, the 2018 to 2019 flu season saw an estimated 29 million illnesses, 13 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 28,000 flu deaths, according to the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As always, doctors are urging the public to get their flu shots to help shore up their immunity—especially amid concerns the flu virus could come roaring back after flu cases were tamped down by COVID-19 preventions last winter. But according to new research, there's one supplement that can help cut your risk of developing severe flu symptoms. Read on to see what you should be taking to give your body another line of defense.
HEALTH
Healthline

How Daily Exercise Can Help Lower Your Risk of Alzheimer’s and Cancer

Regular physical activity is known to improve your overall physical health as well as your mental health. In a new study, researchers say exercise can also reduce your risk of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. They say exercise strengthens a person’s muscles and increases blood flow to the brain, among other...
CANCER
Neuroscience News

Exercise May Reduce Brain Inflammation, Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s

Summary: Physical activity appears to reduce microglial activation and improve cognition in the aging human brain, researchers report. Physical activity is very important for a number of reasons – including that it helps to protect the structure and function of our brain as we age. This may be key in reducing the risk of developing certain neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

6 fruits anyone with blood sugar problems should be eating

If type 2 diabetes runs in your family, or if you have reason to be concerned about high blood sugar and insulin resistance, I have some exciting news for you. Recent research has pinpointed a group of fruits that can lower your diabetes risk naturally. These “superfoods” are already well...
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

104K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy