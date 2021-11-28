ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspirin and other drugs for inflammation could help prevent COVID-19 deaths

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in Emergent Materials, researchers found common anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin can help treat the most harmful outcomes of COVID-19.

The study is from the University of Alberta. One author is Ayman El-Kadi.

Most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recover without serious symptoms. However, some patients develop inflammation in the lungs, causing coughing and shortness of breath, and a few develop hyper inflammation that can lead to organ failure and death.

Men, people over the age of 60 and those with metabolic disorders such as obesity and diabetes are known to be more vulnerable to this hyperinflammation.

COVID-19 can interfere with their natural immune response, causing their bodies to produce more inflammatory molecules than anti-inflammatory molecules.

In the study, the team aimed to prevent the molecules that promote inflammation or increase the molecules that have an anti-inflammatory effect.

Rather than developing new compounds to treat COVID-19, which can be very costly, they repurposed existing drugs and use them to reduce or prevent the inflammation that is the cause of mortality.

The team warned in a previous paper that anti-inflammatory medicines are not recommended early in the course of a COVID-19 infection because they can interfere with the body’s ability to fight the virus, but they might be useful later if hyper inflammation takes over.

They pointed out that these drugs may have fewer side effects than other front-runner COVID-19 treatments such as remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Along with aspirin, the study lists five other drugs that might be repurposed: the cholesterol drug fenofibrate, the antifungal fluconazole, an antibacterial agent called isoniazid, the nutritional supplement resveratrol and 2-methoxyestradiol, an experimental drug that has been used to treat breast cancer, ovarian cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

The researchers recommend that clinical trials be carried out to assess the impact of these drugs on COVID-19 inflammatory disease.

They would also like to see trials to deliver the drugs using nanoparticles that can be targeted within a patient’s body.

Comments / 52

Inezz Mullins
4d ago

Aspirin is a miracle drug good for many conditions. Just make sure they are enteric coated to protect your stomach and take with food and fluids. Ask your doctor if you are already on blood thinners if its okay to take. I take one a day and feel good about it.

Reply(1)
16
Tony Reeves
4d ago

if u want to know the truth do a poll on covid deaths in your local community and start a website to share these polls. I guarantee u it would not match up with the narrative being pushed on us. yes i know people who have died from covid. but it's nothing compared to the numbers that have died from many other causes. and from gathering info from 3 different counties in my state I found alot. we all know that the vaccination does not stop the infection or the spread. we all know the high survival rate. enough said. nothing wrong with keeping hands clean and away from people who have immune disorders like any other virus. masks do not do a thing either but weaken natural immunity and thank God for natural immunity.

Reply
24
Roy Shaffr
4d ago

I've been taking 3 tylenol then backing with 2 ibuprofen first they say you can then change their minds do they know what they're talking about???

Reply(2)
10
