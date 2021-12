Labour has kept its lead in the latest Westminster opinion poll, beating Boris Johnson’s party by two points, at 38 per cent, while the Tories sit at 36. The gap between the two parties is closing – with Labour down two overall, and the Conservatives up the same amount – but Sir Keir Starmer’s performance at PMQs could well translate into the next set of data. The Labour leader jeered his political opponent in the Commons, reminding him of the turbulent few weeks he has had before asking the PM if “everything is OK” – echoing the words of...

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO