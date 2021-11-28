ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Covid latest news: Third UK case of omicron variant confirmed

By Dominic Penna
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA third case of the omicron variant in the UK has been confirmed by health authorities. The individual, who is no longer in the country, is linked to travel to southern Africa and was in Westminster during their visit. Targeted testing is taking place at locations visited by the...

www.telegraph.co.uk

The Independent

EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

The European Union has decided against holding a special remote summit of the bloc's leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being, an official said Wednesday.The EU's 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit, an EU official said on condition of anonymity because the meeting hadn't been officially announced.An emergency summit had been discussed for days, but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid news – live: Pupils to wear face masks in school corridors as third UK omicron case confirmed

Secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid.Under the new guidance – which comes into force on Monday – all staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 or above are “strongly advised” to wear a covering, unless they are exempt. The rule covers all education establishments including universities, as well as childcare settings such as early years care.In a statement, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “We are working with education and childcare settings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: Duchess of Sussex wins legal challenge against Mail on Sunday

German lockdown | Angela Merkel has backed compulsory jabs as leaders agreed to bring in a de facto lockdown for the unvaccinated. The outgoing German chancellor said that people who are not vaccinated will be excluded from non-essential shops, as well as cultural and recreational venues. These graphs show the levels of unvaccinated people in Europe. Ms Merkel actually has her farewell ceremony tonight after 16 years in power, featuring the work of a provocative punk rocker.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MPs approve new Covid rules despite small Tory rebellion

MPs have overwhelmingly voted to approve the government’s new coronavirus regulations despite a small Conservative rebellion.Just 23 MPs voted against new rules, which include a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops. The move was supported by 434 MPs, a majority of 411, after being backed by all parties. All those who voted against were Conservatives or from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that eight further cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in England, bringing the total number in the country to 13.Boris Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What the papers say – December 1

The papers are led by the Prime Minister pledging a date for the completion of the Government’s expanded booster rollout.The Times, Metro and i report Boris Johnson has vowed to offer a booster jab to every adult in England by the end of January as the Government fights to protect the nation from the Omicron variant.TIMES: PM pledges booster jabs for 23m by next month #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ahcDJrj5Gi— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 30, 2021Wednesday's Front Page:ARMYCRON#TomorrowsPapersToday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/fRsyhHgutj— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) November 30, 2021I: NHS booster jab for every adult by end of January #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d597F4g7qX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis)...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.The Prime Minister urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays during a press conference on Tuesday where he promised to “throw everything” at the booster vaccination campaign to tackle the variant’s spread.But his remarks came after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) chief Dr Jenny Harries said decreasing social contacts would also help.Mr Johnson insisted he had already put...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Channel migrants: Pushing back boats will increase danger, MPs warn

UK plans to turn back people attempting to cross the Channel are dangerous and probably unlawful, MPs have warned. Home Secretary Priti Patel said last week the tactic would help deter smuggling gangs, following the deaths of 27 people in a small boat. The Joint Committee on Human Rights is...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Immigration minister on Channel deaths: ‘I feel a huge weight of responsibility’

An immigration minister has said he feels a “huge weight of responsibility” after what has been described as the “worst-recorded migrant tragedy in the Channel”.Tom Pursglove told MPs and peers the deaths of at least 27 people, including young children, was “unthinkable” and “horrendous”.Asked by the Joint Committee on Human Rights if the Government feels “any sense of responsibility” for the deaths, Mr Pursglove replied: “I feel a huge weight of responsibility as the minister for tackling illegal migration. And I think that all of us in this House feel an enormous weight of responsibility on this issue.What we saw...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Avoid kisses under mistletoe says minister, as expert urges ‘sensible’ Christmas

People can enjoy Christmas if they take “sensible” precautions, an expert has said, as a Government minister warned against “snogging under the mistletoe”.Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said vaccines can do “a lot of the heavy lifting” amid concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, though he acknowledged there were “so many uncertainties” about the new strain.Suggesting measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, he told Sky News: “If people are sensible then I don’t see any reason why we can’t all enjoy Christmas again, unless this variant takes a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

The European Union drug regulator said Thursday it has started a rolling review of a new coronavirus vaccine made by French startup Valneva, the first step toward giving the vaccine the green light to be used in the 27-nation EU.Approval by the European Medicines Agency would add another vaccine to the EU’s armory against COVID-19 as the bloc ramps up administering booster shots and some countries are preparing to deliver shots of Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.Last month, the EU’s executive commission approved a contract with Valneva for member nations to buy almost 27 million doses...
WORLD
The Independent

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

The British and Irish governments expressed optimism Thursday that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved, but Ireland s top diplomat indicated that negotiations were likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the talks over post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member, had not produced a “breakthrough moment.” But neither has there been a breakdown that seemed to loom for months.“Do I think that all issues can be resolved linked to...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Snog whoever you wish at Christmas, says Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid has declared that “people can snog who they wish” at Christmas parties, overriding another minister’s advice against kissing strangers under the mistletoe. The Health Secretary stressed that “who you kiss” has “nothing to do with the Government”, in a veiled rebuke of Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary.
U.K.
Telegraph

Behind the scenes of Boris and Macron’s fractured double act

Remember when Boris Johnson wanted to build a bridge to France? Theresa May certainly does. It was in 2018 that the then foreign secretary hijacked a UK-France summit by coming up with his headline-grabbing scheme and tweeting out a thumbs-up selfie with Emmanuel Macron. May was furious, not least because...
U.K.
Telegraph

Tory rebels back amendment to allow young Hong Kongers to move to UK

Nearly 30 Tory MPs are backing a rebel amendment to allow young Hong Kongers to come to Britain. The MPs, led by Damian Green, are seeking to open up the British visa scheme to those aged 18 to 25, many of whom have been involved in pro-democracy protests against the Chinese.
