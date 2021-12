Mattel has tapped into childhood nostalgia by giving the Fiat 500e a Barbie makeover. Debuting at the LA Motor Show, the iconic Barbie toy car gets a real-life electric vehicle rendition. The Barbie Extra Car is a functioning two-seat convertible designed as a promotional tool for Mattel’s latest range of fashion dolls and accessories. According to Road Show, the car boasts an all-electric powertrain that offers 100 miles of range and 147 pound-feet of torque. Using CAD files, Mattel was able to duplicate the body of the toy car on the actual Fiat 500e. By scaling it up to fit the full-size vehicle, a five-axis router was used to cut out the pieces in foam which were sculpted around the body of the car. The wheels which are 22-inch in size for the rear and 20-inch in the front were all 3D printed before hand painted.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO