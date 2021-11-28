ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brussels’ bid to standardise its rules is a gift to the City

By Matthew Lynn
Telegraph
 4 days ago

A unified pricing mechanism. Integrated trading. Shared information, and standardised rules. The European Union this week pushed forward with plans for what it calls a “capital market union”. It is attempting to build a common rule book and a single market in money that will, in theory anyway, make it cheaper...

AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

The real story of Boris and Macron's fractured double act

Remember when Boris Johnson wanted to build a bridge to France? Theresa May certainly does. It was in 2018 that the then foreign secretary hijacked a UK-France summit by coming up with his headline-grabbing scheme and tweeting out a thumbs-up selfie with Emmanuel Macron. May was furious, not least because...
U.K.
Telegraph

‘Only you can solve migrant crisis’: French prime minister blames UK for Channel chaos

The French prime minister has blamed Britain for the migrant Channel crisis, saying “only you can solve it”, as he rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal for joint patrols. Jean Castex said Britain needed to deport more failed asylum seekers, open up safer legal routes and crack down on its black market if it was to reduce the record numbers of migrants crossing the Channel and make itself less “attractive” as a destination.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: France's omicron variant rate could peak next month

Omicron could become the dominant strain in France by the end of January, the government’s top scientific advisor has warned, as the number of cases identified in the country rises to nine. Jean-Francois Delfraissy told BFM television that "we should see a progressive rise of the Omicron variant, which will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

ECB likely to avoid a long-term commitment in December -Lagarde

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may set policy for a relatively short period at this month's meeting given heightened uncertainty but should not delay a decision as markets need direction, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Reuters on Friday. Conservative policymakers have called on the ECB to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Croatia's tourism sector short of one-third of workforce for next year

ZAGREB, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Croatia's tourist facilities face a shortage of up to one-third of their workforce next year, head of the national association of biggest tourist firms Veljko Ostojic said on Friday. Croatia's tourist industry, largely focused on the summer months on the popular Adriatic coast, accounts to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Euro zone retail sales up in October on non-food purchases

BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales rose in line with expectations in October as consumers spent more on non-food purchases, particularly online, data from Eurostat showed on Friday. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing the euro, gained 0.2% month-on-month in October...
RETAIL
AFP

Guernsey issues 40 EU fishing licences amid France row

Guernsey on Wednesday issued fishing licences to 40 European Union boats, in the latest move over post-Brexit access rights that has seen Paris and London at loggerheads and blockades threatened.  France is angry that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters after Brexit.
AGRICULTURE
101 WIXX

Barclays, RBS, HSBC, Credit Suisse fined 344 million euros for forex cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union antitrust regulators fined Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS a total of 344 million euros ($390 million) on Thursday for rigging the foreign exchange spot trading market. UBS avoided a 94 million euro fine as it had alerted the European Commission about the cartel. The EU...
ECONOMY
BBC

EU launches €300bn bid to challenge Chinese influence

The EU has revealed details of a €300bn (£255bn; $340bn) global investment plan, described as a "true alternative" to China's Belt and Road strategy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Global Gateway scheme should become a trusted brand. China has funded rail, roads and ports but has...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge

The European Union’s highest court on Thursday advised that the principle to link the bloc’s budget disbursements to the respect for rule of law are compatible with the bloc's laws and that the challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations argued that such a decision lacked the proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years that they are veering away from the Western principles of the respect of rule of law in their nations. The advice of the court precedes...
POLITICS

