(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos can pat themselves on the back just a little bit more heading toward Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Three major websites are moving up the Broncos in their NFL power rankings after Denver’s defeat of the Los Angeles Charges during the Week 12 bout at home. Each website — NFL.com, ESPN and CPS Sports — had the team outside the top 20, and Sunday’s 28-19 victory has them inside the top-20 mix. No. 19 for NFL.com, No. 15 for ESPN and No. 14 for CBS Sports. Most notably, CBS Sports moved the Broncos up 10...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO