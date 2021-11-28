Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) are back at home in Week 11 and will host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday afternoon. Nick Sirianni and his team are fresh off a huge win over the Broncos, in a game that included defensive aggressiveness, good QB decision-making, and an all-around good team effort. Still, they have yet to get a win at home during Sirianni’s tenure, so he could really use a victory this week. The team has also yet to win in back-to-back weeks, so some momentum with a few weeks left before their Week 14 bye would be helpful to finish out the season strong.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO