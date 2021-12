This refurbished 1930s church has become an inclusive, women-run gallery and popular event space. The idea for The Cathedral came with the desire to uplift underrepresented artists. Founder Monica Ceniceros, an accomplished painter herself, noticed a lack of opportunities for younger women artists in the Austin art scene and decided to change this by putting on all-women art shows. Eventually, the series of very popular pop-up shows led to the creation of The Cathedral.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO