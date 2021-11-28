WeatherTalk: Here's how to look beyond the galaxy

The fire and fury of the birth of a star is captured in an exquisite new image from the Hubble space telescope. Roughly 400 to 600 or so light-years away, in the southern constellation of Chamaeleon, a large complex of clouds is transforming into stars. This is called the Chamaeleon complex; it's full of very young, newly formed T Tauri stars. If you look closely with the right instruments, you can also see stars that are in the process of forming, known as protostars. The subject of Hubble's new photo is one of these, named J1672835.29-763111.64, embedded in the reflection nebula IC...

