Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May apologized on Instagram on Saturday for his recent comments criticizing the Brit Awards’ gender-neutral award categories, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In an earlier interview with The Mirror, May said he felt that the record-breaking band would face backlash today for a lack of diversity, going so far as to say the band would be “forced” to “have a trans [person].” “Freddie came from Zanzibar, he wasn’t British, he wasn’t white as such—nobody cares, nobody ever, ever discussed it,” May said. “He was a musician, he was our friend, he was our brother. We didn’t have to stop and think: ‘Ooh, now, should we work with him? Is he the right color? Is he the right sexual proclivity?’ None of that happened, and now I find it frightening that you have to be so calculating about everything.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO