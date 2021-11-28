Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes northern Peru – EMSC

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has detected case of Omicron variant in the country, its Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Thursday on state television. “We are now in a particularly dangerous period once again, where the fourth wave is slowly visiting us with the identification of the B.1.1.529 or the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Chiwenga, who is also the country’s health minister said on national TV.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO