Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes northern Peru – EMSC

MADRID (Reuters) – Regional authorities in Madrid said on Thursday they had detected Spain’s first domestic case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a vaccinated person without links to risk countries, and were investigating two other similar suspected cases. It was the fourth confirmed case of the variant in Spain,...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico said on Wednesday it would not expel asylum seekers who are in Mexico awaiting court hearings in the United States, after Washington accepted its humanitarian concerns about the restart of a Trump-era program to send back migrants. Mexico’s government in a statement said “certain migrants...
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe has detected case of Omicron variant in the country, its Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said on Thursday on state television. “We are now in a particularly dangerous period once again, where the fourth wave is slowly visiting us with the identification of the B.1.1.529 or the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Chiwenga, who is also the country’s health minister said on national TV.
MANILA (Reuters) – Asia-Pacific countries should boost their healthcare capacity and fully vaccinate their people to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. First detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a “variant of...
(Reuters) – Australia on Friday reported its first community transmission of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, but authorities held steady on a plan to reopen the economy amid hopes it would prove to be milder than previous strains. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy likely contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in the July-September quarter, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as capital spending stalled among companies hit by supply constraints. The world’s third-largest economy likely shrank an annualised 3.1% in the third quarter, the poll of 19 economists showed,...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a foreign student who was quarantined after arrival from South Africa two weeks ago, its health minister said on Friday. Authorities had re-tested earlier positive samples after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Omicron...
(Reuters) – Company executives are beginning to consider different permanent work models for their employees as the coronavirus pandemic, and the spread of the Omicron variant, destabilize their latest return-to-office plans. With Omicron so new, companies are struggling to understand how the variant might affect their operations and profits. Most...
