Swiss voters trend towards backing government's COVID-19 response plan

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swiss voters on Sunday trended towards backing the government’s pandemic response plan, paving the way for the government to continue exceptional measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases.

Early tallies of Sunday’s popular votes showed Swiss voters trending in favour of the law passed earlier this year, according to the first indications from broadcaster SRF on the referendum.

In two other votes, early tallies showed Swiss voters supporting a labour union-backed proposal to support nurses, while rejecting a proposal to select federal judges by lottery from a pool of candidates proposed by experts. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

South Africa hit by fourth COVID wave driven by Omicron

CAPE TOWN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Africa is being hit by a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant which has been detected in seven of the country's nine provinces, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday. Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Geneva places 2,000 people in quarantine after two Omicron cases

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud have placed 2,000 people, most of them children, into quarantine after two cases of the Omicron variant were detected at an international school. Geneva, a hub for international diplomats and home to the World Health Organization (WHO) which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Roche develops new research test kits for Omicron variant

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Roche's (ROG.S) newly acquired subsidiary TIB Molbiol has developed three new test kits to help researchers detect mutations in the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Roche said on Friday. Governments around the world are urgently scouring databases for recent cases of COVID-19 infections, screening travellers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: ‘True threat’ unlikely to be known before new year, as trial finds best boosters

The true threat posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to be known before new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it is expected to take a month for data to indicate whether hospitalisations will surge among the vaccinated.A clinical trial testing the effects of booster jabs found that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna provide the most significant rise in immunity levels from a third dose.The US has confirmed 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fed's Mester says Omicron threatens to stoke U.S. inflation - FT

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to fuel soaring inflation in the United States by further pressuring supply chains and worsening worker shortages, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mestertold the Financial Times. "If it turns out to be a bad variant it could exacerbate the upward...
BUSINESS
China allows insurers to participate in securities lending

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China published rules on Friday that will allow insurers to take part in securities lending, potentially leading to more short-selling activities in the country. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement that allowing insurers to participate in securities lending can...
ECONOMY
