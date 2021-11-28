ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Can’t figure out what to get mom for the holidays? We got you covered

By BestReviews, Heather Roy
 4 days ago

Which gift is best for every type of mom?

Buying gifts for your mom can be challenging. You want to find the perfect gift for her that shows your appreciation for all that she does. Every mom is individual and different, so it’s important to consider her interests and the things she likes before making a purchase. No one knows your mom better than you, so think about the things you know she loves when looking for a gift.

Whether your mom is sporty, artistic or somewhere in between, there’s a gift your mom will love.

Best gifts for sporty moms

If your mom is super active and loves keeping fit, there are endless gift options to suit her individual interests.

Top gift for sporty moms for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kckd_0d8RFajd00

New Balance 520v6 Running Shoes

If comfort is a priority, these running shoes are a great pick. They’re super lightweight and comfortable to wear. They are made slightly wide, so they’re roomy and breathable. If your mom is a keen runner, these shoes are ideal for outdoor running and wearing to the gym. They’re also durable and excellent for prolonged use. You may want to size up, as the shoe dimensions are small.

Top gift for sporty moms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEOdf_0d8RFajd00

Fitbit Versa 2

Any sporty mom is bound to love a fitness watch, and the Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best out there. This model has the ability to track heart rate, step count and sleep patterns. It can also be synced with a phone and can show notifications including calls, texts and calendar events. The watch has over 15 exercise modes to choose from, so your mom can easily track her favorite exercises or activities.

Best gifts for artistic moms

Whether your mom is an artist or just enjoys collecting or displaying art in her home, we’ve got ideas for gifts she’ll love.

Top gift for artistic moms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ti5nj_0d8RFajd00

Huion A4 Light Box

A light box is a unique gift for those who enjoy drawing. This model is ideal for both professional artists and those who are beginners or drawing just for fun. It is slightly pricier than some other light boxes on the market, but this one is fully adjustable and features customizable light settings. It uses an ultra-bright lamp to provide a high-quality illuminated surface that makes tracing simple and easy.

Top gift for artistic moms for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rygNW_0d8RFajd00

Floral Adult Coloring Book

For an inexpensive gift, why not get your mom a coloring book? Adult coloring books have skyrocketed in popularity and are great for encouraging relaxation and mindfulness. This floral coloring book features intricate designs of flowers, plants and garden creatures for your mom to enjoy. The pages are printed on a single side so there is no bleed through from pen ink. You could pair this book with a set of coloring pens or pencils for an inexpensive but thoughtful gift.

Best gifts for foodie moms

Is your mom a wiz in the kitchen? If she appreciates great food or enjoys cooking or baking, there are endless gifts that she can enjoy using.

Top gift for foodie moms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgGZW_0d8RFajd00

My Family Cookbook

This cookbook is an entirely customizable recipe book. Based on the idea that all families have favorite recipes, this cookbook keeps them all in one place and you can even pass it down through generations. The book has 80 pages to be filled with family dishes as well as space for family members to review their favorite meals. It also features tips throughout for those less experienced in the kitchen who want to improve their culinary skills.

Top gift for foodie moms for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJDy6_0d8RFajd00

Essential Cooking Skills Class

For a unique and exciting gift, purchase a cooking course for your mom to attend. If she loves learning new skills, this course covers a whole range of cooking techniques that she will have mastered in no time. The online course features 1.5 hours of on-demand video with unlimited access, as well as a certificate of completion. All she needs is an interest in cooking and a willingness to learn!

Best gifts for adventurous moms

Perhaps your mom is a jet setter who loves traveling and visiting new places. Or maybe she likes spending her time hiking and exploring. Wherever her adventures take her, we’ve got a couple of suggestions that are great for adventurous and active moms.

Top gift for adventurous moms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfB4t_0d8RFajd00

Scratch Off World Map Poster Wall Art

For the moms who love to travel and explore, this poster map makes an excellent gift. The map allows her to scratch off countries she’s visited and can be hung up on a wall as a decorative poster. It’s a great, personal gift. You can also choose for the poster to be personalized with a favorite quote or a message for an extra special touch.

Top gift for adventurous moms for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jONN2_0d8RFajd00

Universal Waterproof Phone Case

If your adventurous mom spends a lot of time around water – perhaps she enjoys kayaking or swimming– then a waterproof pouch for her phone is an excellent, practical gift. This waterproof case is guaranteed to protect devices up to 100 feet underwater. It comes with a detachable lanyard so that users can keep their phones close to them and safe even when out and about around the water. The case is available in a range of sizes, so be sure to check that the one you’re purchasing will fit her phone.

Heather Roy writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

