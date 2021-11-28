ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GAME PS5 Restock: Start Date and Time for the Next PlayStation 5 Stock Release

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. PS5 stock may become available to purchase from GAME in the coming days. The major UK retailer – which was one of the best places to buy a PlayStation 5 in 2021...

The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
gameranx.com

PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X/S Walmart Restock Confirmed

Consumers want the latest generation of video game console platforms. These are brand new game consoles that launched last year. During the height of the pandemic, both Sony and Microsoft were able to send out their latest consoles into the marketplace. It was clearly a challenge with industries having to also shutdown and quarantine. Then there was the fiasco of shipping units out into different countries.
CNET

PS5 restock updates: Big drop at Target heavily rumored this week

Monday was the biggest day for PS5 restocks we've had in a while, and it's looking more and more likely we'll see Target light up next. Multiple sources are pointing to a significant PS5 restock at Target this week, but it's not clear which day the buy buttons will actually go live. Target tends to make its PS5 restocks available early in the morning, so check back here before 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) every day this week for your best chance to get a console.
ComicBook

Next PS5 Target Restock Will Reportedly Be One of the Biggest Restocks Yet

According to a new report, a new Target PS5 restock is dropping this week, and it will be the retailer's largest PS5 restock to date. Unfortunately, the new report is missing some salient details. The information comes the way of PS5 restock insider and tracker, Jake Randall, who recently took to Twitter to alert his followers that a new PS5 restock from Target is dropping this week -- before Saturday -- and it will be the biggest yet from the retailer. Not only is the exact release timing of the restock unknown, but it's not divulged whether or not the restock will include the $400 all-digital PS5, the cheaper model of the console that's been next to impossible to buy due to how limited its stock is. Yes, the standard $500 PS5 is very challenging to buy, but it's nowhere near as challenging as the all-digital PS5, which rarely ever even goes on sale.
Playstation News: Dauntless launches on PS5 December 2

Hey PlayStation Slayers, I’m here with exciting news – Dauntless is coming to PlayStation 5 on December 2! This new native version of the game, launching alongside our “Call to Arms” content update, includes significant graphical upgrades, much faster load times, DualSense controller and 3D Audio support, and much more.
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony confirms PlayStation Direct stock is dropping today – here's when

Update 2: The latest PS5 stock drop from Sony has now all sold out. It was a fast one, lasting approximately 25 minutes, so don't feel bad if you missed out. There's a good chance Sony might have another restock as part of its Black Friday offerings, while GAME looks to be gearing up for another one of its own very soon. Keep up with the latest updates via the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
T3.com

PS5 restock: GAME stock live again – round 2

Update 2: All PS5 stock from GAME has sold out altogether now. As expected, the second restock was made up of cancelled orders so was substantially smaller. Still a good haul overall. GAME has made up for the lack of drops across Black Friday and Cyber Monday but another few...
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Target is widely rumored to be the next spot

Yesterday was the biggest day for PS5 restocks we've had in a while, and it's looking more and more likely we'll see Target light up next. Multiple sources​ are pointing to a significant PS5 restock at Target, but it's not clear what day the buy buttons will actually go live. Target tends to make its PS5 restock available early in the morning, so check back here before 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PM) every morning this week for you best chance to get a console.
gamerevolution.com

Will PS5 Be Available For Christmas 2021? December restock news

When is the next PS5 December restock? Christmas is coming, and players undoubtedly want to get their hands on the latest PlayStation console. It’s in notoriously short supply, only dropping in small quantities at unpredictable times. Nonetheless, if you’re looking to get a PS5 this Christmas and want to know where to look, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled all the December restock news, so you can snag yourself a PS5.
gamingintel.com

GameStop Hints at PS5 Restock Coming Soon – Nov/Dec

A new email suggests GameStop will be restocking PS5 consoles very soon. Last week, we saw plenty of PlayStation 5 restocks for Black Friday. GameStop recently hosted its in-store Thanksgiving event, allowing gamers to purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X at select stores. Amazon also went live twice last...
The Verge

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are available now at Target (update: sold out)

Update 8:50AM ET, December 2nd: Target appears to have sold out of consoles for now. Shopping for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X these days is starting to feel like hunting for toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic. Thankfully, however, if you still haven’t been able to land one, right now Target is giving you another shot, with online ordering for in-store pickup at stores near you.
T3.com

PS5 restock: PlayStation Direct stock now live and open to public

Update: All PS5 stock has now sold out, be that disc or digital. This specific console restock lasted approximately 25 minutes before selling out, with T3 not even able to make it through to the purchase page. Missed out? No worries. We're expecting big things over the next couple of...
TechRadar

PlayStation announces Black Friday sale with discounts on recent PS5 releases

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its plans for Black Friday 2021and they include PlayStation Store discounts on some fairly recent releases for PS4 and PS5. In an official PlayStation Blog post, Chris Howe, the Group Manager for Content Lifecycle Marketing at SIE confirmed that PlayStation’s Black Friday deals will begin on November 19 at midnight local time, with “great deals” and “deep discounts” to be expected on “a variety of titles on the PlayStation Store”.
Gamespot

Best PS5 Gifts For 2021: PlayStation Gift Ideas, Games, And More

2021 marks the first-year anniversary of the PlayStation 5, Sony's newest and most powerful gaming console yet. Arriving in November 2020, the console was enhanced by its backwards compatibility with the award-winning PlayStation 4 library and a few next-gen games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. Since then, the library has continued to grow with PS5 console-exclusive games such as Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. If you're shopping for someone who already has one of the highly sought-after PS5 consoles--or you still plan to get them one--there's no shortage of accessories, games, and merchandise that you can purchase to go along with that hardware. We've rounded up the best PS5 and PS4 gifts for 2021. Many of the games featured in this roundup have PS4 versions as well, so you can shop for all of the PlayStation fans in your life.
gamingintel.com

Meijer PS5 & Halo Infinite Xbox Series X Restock Happening Next Week

Meijer will be having a huge next-gen console restock next week including the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and the limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X!. It has been a serious struggle to buy a next-gen console over the past year. Whether it is the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, customers have been relying on restocks to get these powerful new consoles.
T3.com

John Lewis PS5 restock date announced – and it's good news for gamers

Earlier this week we reported that restock dates had disappeared from John Lewis' internal computer systems suddenly, before updating T3's PS5 restock tracker. Well, now the John Lewis PS5 restock date has broken cover once more, with the UK retailer reportedly getting fresh stock in December. And the good news...
