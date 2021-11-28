GAME PS5 Restock: Start Date and Time for the Next PlayStation 5 Stock Release

According to a new report, a new Target PS5 restock is dropping this week, and it will be the retailer's largest PS5 restock to date. Unfortunately, the new report is missing some salient details. The information comes the way of PS5 restock insider and tracker, Jake Randall, who recently took to Twitter to alert his followers that a new PS5 restock from Target is dropping this week -- before Saturday -- and it will be the biggest yet from the retailer. Not only is the exact release timing of the restock unknown, but it's not divulged whether or not the restock will include the $400 all-digital PS5, the cheaper model of the console that's been next to impossible to buy due to how limited its stock is. Yes, the standard $500 PS5 is very challenging to buy, but it's nowhere near as challenging as the all-digital PS5, which rarely ever even goes on sale.

