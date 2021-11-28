ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Our 15 Most Popular Dessert Recipes in November

By Bailey Fink
Allrecipes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it was for early holiday baking or just making an after-dinner treat, dessert recipes were wildly popular...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
fox9.com

Healthy holiday dessert recipe: Date Nut Truffles

It's a healthy dessert recipe destined to wow your holiday guests, date nut truffles. Author Sara Farhat Jarrar shared the idea from her new cookbook, "Homemade: Made Healthy & Whole – A Flavor of Lebanese Cooking and Other Healthy Recipes".
RECIPES
CBS News

Dessert recipes from the Automat

An institution for nearly a century, the Automat – self-service restaurants operated by Horn & Hardart, in which food items were sold from coin-operated dispensers – offered customers in New York and Philadelphia a cheap and easy menu, which was especially popular during the Depression. At its height, Horn & Hardart operated more than 150 Automats.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Ovens#Cream Pie#Food Drink
The Tuscaloosa News

SLOWE COOKING: Tasty appetizers are a must for holiday parties

This month will be filled with get-togethers at which tasty hors d’oeuvres are enjoyed instead of full meals.  One of the most popular is Spinach Artichoke Dip. You can purchase the cold version of this already made, but what could taste better than making it at home and serving it warm and melty from the oven? It is easy to make and to pop into the oven, but if you want to avoid the “day of” cooking, put it together the day before and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
marthastewart.com

Just What Is a "Canapé?" Plus, Our Six Favorite Recipes for This Most Elegant Type of Appetizer

Canapés. Doesn't the word just drip with elegance? This snazzy food category certainly lives up to its chic name eliciting images of silver platters, clinking Champagne glasses, and the heady din of a cocktail party. If you're anything like us, though, you may be a little murky, on what exactly a canapé is. "Canapés are simply hors d'oeuvres that tend to be more on the petite side. Usually based upon a bread or pastry, think of a canapé as a tiny open-faced sandwich," says cookbook author Jim Mumford, adding that canapé is also French for sofa. They are "wonderful for entertaining, because they are generally very easy to prepare." Since their base is made from bread, cracker, or pastry, they can be quickly put together, and the combinations are limitless, Mumford adds. "Another advantage of the canapé is that no other spoon or [other] cutlery is required to consume."
RECIPES
NBC Washington

Easy Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes: Pie Vs. Cheesecake Showdown

In the game of Thanksgiving desserts, everyone’s a winner. Whether you’re a pie-or-bust baker or want to mix things up with a pumpkin cheesecake, News4’s Megan McGrath has the recipe for you. THANKSGIVING Nov 23, 2020. Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe. 2 sleeves graham crackers, ground. 1 stick butter, melted. 1 1/4...
RECIPES
ABC News

This slow-cooker stuffing is one of Taste of Home's most popular Thanksgiving recipes of all time

As Turkey Day trots closer, it’s easy to get overwhelmed at the prospect of cooking for a crowd that seems to rival that of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Here’s one simple recipe that will come in handy at your holiday gathering and is sure to please even the most finicky of family members. This slow-cooker stuffing is one of Taste of Home’s top Thanksgiving recipes ever.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston Globe

Holiday recipes: Five choose-your-own adventure desserts

Bringing joy to your holiday table this season will probably require a bit more flexibility with the double whammy of supply-chain issues and COVID restrictions. Need to switch from a plated dessert to something you can drop off? Or, do you have to swap out some ingredients that are missing from every supermarket you’ve tried? No problem. These recipes have built-in flexibility so you can pivot on the fly. Joyful baking to you and yours!
BOSTON, MA
connecticutmag.com

RECIPE: Bananas and chocolate give this ravioli a sweet dessert twist

Creative and exciting with edgy surprises. That describes Jason Kowalski’s culinary point of view. “I’ve always been a person who has thought outside the box. I mean, why be normal?” laughs Kowalski, chef and co-owner of Olio in Groton. “I take traditional entrées and make a dessert using the same basic principle but with different ingredients.” Banana and chocolate ravioli illustrates Kowalski’s talent for creating a surprise for the taste buds. “When you recreate a familiar dish in a unique way, you’ll hear, ‘Wow, I’ve never had it like that before.’ ”
GROTON, CT
womansday.com

23 Deliciously Easy Italian Dessert Recipes

If the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Italian recipes is decadent plates of spaghetti and meatballs, thin-crust pizza, or heaping piles of caprese salad, you're probably not alone. Italian appetizers and entree recipes are some of the most beloved in the world. Just think: You can't really go anywhere in the world without there being a pizza and pasta shop around the corner. But Italian desserts deserve some love, too, because they're just as delicious. From classic recipes like coffee-filled tiramisu to slightly lesser-known delicacies like panna cotta and anise cookies, Italian desserts really offer something for everyone.
RECIPES
KDVR.com

Most popular Chewy dog treats

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every dog owner knows that treats are the absolute best when it comes to showing your dog some love and getting their attention. Thankfully, many treats also use all-natural health-conscious formulas so every owner can find a treat that they will feel good about giving their dog. If you are looking for a tasty and healthy dog treat, check out Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats.
PETS
Real Simple

8 Dessert Recipes That Start With Frozen Pound Cake

Not all of the best desserts start from scratch. In fact "scratch" can be highly overrated. Deep cleaning the heavy mixer you broke out for five minutes of stirring? Hard Pass. Instead, consider starting your next dessert just after step one, with a well-made base that's versatile, inexpensive, and, perhaps most importantly, freezable! Yes, we're talking about pound cake.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

These 3 easy dessert recipes make the perfect gift for any Thanksgiving host

Chef Anthony Contrino's family has a saying: "Never show up with your arms swinging," which means you should never come to a party empty-handed. What's one of the best things to bring to a holiday gathering? Food, of course! That's why in this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony is showcasing three festive fall treats that are perfect to whip up before heading to Thanksgiving, or any get-together.
RECIPES
theleangreenbean.com

25+ Pumpkin Dessert Recipes {That Are Not Pumpkin Pie}

Looking for easy dessert pumpkin recipes that are not pumpkin pie? Here are 25+ desserts from pumpkin cake to pumpkin bars to no-bake pumpkin desserts to choose from!. When you think of pumpkin recipes easy dessert is probably the first thing that comes to mind, right? Obviously, pumpkin pie is a classic dessert recipe. However, if you’re like me, you may not get all that excited about pumpkin pie. I think it’s just average.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy