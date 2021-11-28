Letter: Motives are clear in redistricting affair

My privileged duty as an American patriot regarding this local Recall and in all elections for that matter is that, each of us gets informed by using our God-giving gift called thinking or using reason. I decide my voting by becoming informed. I collect data from each of the candidates themselves. I listen to educated and bona fide journalists. I read accredited local and regional newspapers exempli gratia, Chico’s Enterprise-Record and Sunday’s San Francisco Chronicle. I vote but never blindly. I check boxes for candidates and issues only about whom or about which I am informed. Otherwise, I abstain. I know we do not have to answer every question put to us on a ballot. We vote for what we find self-evident based on our thinking using our senses: seeing, hearing, and knowing when we smell a rat. Our gut feelings (intuition) we should also include as one of our senses. If I apply all of the above, I am using scientific reasoning, except for my intuition which is not measurable.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO