Butte County, CA

Letter: Motives are clear in redistricting affair

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

OK, the cats out of the bag. In redrawing the Butte County Supervisorial Districts the three Republican members of the board of supervisors have only one goal in mind. They want to lock in right wing control of our county for the next decade. They have no interest...

Cape Cod Times

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The reality of the abortion debate: Who really wins?. The Supreme Court’s oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has both sides of the abortion debate waiting in anticipation. The potential divisiveness of the upcoming decision could split an already divided country wide open and impact whether the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion will be overturned.
FALMOUTH, MA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Oroville residents express mixed feelings about city’s constitutional republic declaration

OROVILLE — In early November, Oroville declared itself a constitutional republic in a six to one vote by Oroville City Council. The council meeting was heavily attended by supporters of the resolution, about 10 of whom spoke before the council. While the resolution was supported, residents really didn’t seem to understand what it means. In a nutshell, the resolution states that as a constitutional republic, the city of Oroville will not enforce “any executive orders issued by the state of California or by the United States federal government that are overreaching or clearly violate their constitutionally protected rights.”
OROVILLE, CA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: The art of making informed decisions

My privileged duty as an American patriot regarding this local Recall and in all elections for that matter is that, each of us gets informed by using our God-giving gift called thinking or using reason. I decide my voting by becoming informed. I collect data from each of the candidates themselves. I listen to educated and bona fide journalists. I read accredited local and regional newspapers exempli gratia, Chico’s Enterprise-Record and Sunday’s San Francisco Chronicle. I vote but never blindly. I check boxes for candidates and issues only about whom or about which I am informed. Otherwise, I abstain. I know we do not have to answer every question put to us on a ballot. We vote for what we find self-evident based on our thinking using our senses: seeing, hearing, and knowing when we smell a rat. Our gut feelings (intuition) we should also include as one of our senses. If I apply all of the above, I am using scientific reasoning, except for my intuition which is not measurable.
CHICO, CA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Support democracy over fascism

Do you want your side to have an advantage in elections?. There is financial pressure to ignore the needs of constituents and legislate, execute and sanction on behalf of moneyed special interest. A two party system can only keep that in check if election procedures are fair to both sides.
OROVILLE, CA
Letter to the Editor: Redistricting should follow the law, not desires of those in office

The United States Constitution requires that 10 years after the national census, state and local governments must review the districts for their elected officials to take certain criteria into account and ensure each district within a state or a county has nearly the same population. As a result, Amador County is going through that process now – redrawing the Board of Supervisors districts based on the results of the 2020 national census. These district lines also define the districts for the Amador County Board of Education and the Amador Water Agency Board of Directors.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Commentary: Redistricting

In 1787 the Founding Fathers created in the Constitution three political institutions that were brand new to the world: a branch of the national legislature elected by ordinary citizens, a federal structure of government, and separation of church and state. All were revolutionary and remain keystones of American democracy. Not...
U.S. POLITICS
Editorial: Michigan panel must obey clearly written redistricting law

There's no wiggle room in the language of the constitutional amendment that established the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission. The law states plainly the commission "shall conduct all of its business at open meetings." Shall, not may. And yet the 13-member panel redrawing the state's political boundary lines seems perplexed by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Letter to the Editor: Wisconsin’s redistricting process needs to change

Wisconsin is currently engaged in a once-in-a-decade process called redistricting that can make or break the fairness and equity of our state’s elections for the next 10 years. Our state Legislature is responsible for redrawing our congressional and state legislative district lines based on population changes from the U.S. Census.
WISCONSIN STATE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Supervisors rescind, redirect for new district maps at special meeting

OROVILLE — The Butte County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Monday in light of concerns of possible Brown Act violations from its previous Nov. 22 special meeting regarding redistricting. During the Nov. 22 meeting, Supervisor Doug Teeter motioned to throw out two proposed maps, one from outside firm...
OROVILLE, CA
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Wishful thinking about ‘The Party’

I wish I had the ability to see through the same prism into reality as the followers of The Party. I wish I didn’t see Biden as a senile party hack. It would be nice to see the Afghanistan debacle as a diplomatic success, not a cowardly betrayal of American citizens, including an unbelievable donation of shiny new military rearmament to the Taliban.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
