C.J. Stroud among few bright spots for Buckeyes in rivalry loss

Win or lose, every week there are a handful of Ohio State players who stood out above the rest.

Following the tradition of the helmet stickers that dates back to the days of Woody Hayes, Lettermen Row shares out our version of the award every Sunday morning for the best performers on offense, defense and special teams for the Buckeyes.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — C.J. Stroud did what he could to bark out a cadence.

He commanded the Buckeyes offense to timely touchdown drives to keep them in a game they weren’t truly in, especially in the second half.

Stroud fought through a lingering illness, trying to will Ohio State to a rivalry win and a return trip to the Big Ten title game.

But it wasn’t enough. Despite throwing for 394 yards and a pair of scores, Stroud couldn’t elevate the offense enough to mask defensive woes that plagued the Buckeyes in their 42-27 loss to Michigan inside the Big House, their first defeat from the Wolverines since 2011.

After the game, Stroud, still having a tough time speaking, was quick to take the blame for the offense’s laundry list of pre-snap penalties and snap miscues that led to tough situations for a struggling offense.

“I lost my voice earlier in the week, and I can’t really yell,” the second-year quarterback said. “I was trying my hardest to yell. I don’t really blame my O-linemen. I blame it on me for even getting sick. I tried my hardest to be as loud as I possibly could. But when you get yourself out of whack, it just hard to bounce back.”

But he was hardly the issue. He found open receivers, completing passes to move the chains and keep the Buckeyes offense alive while the running game stalled. He tried to change protections against a furious Michigan pass-rush that continuously harassed him.

Stroud absolutely wasn’t the issue with a defense that gave up nearly 300 rushing yards to a Michigan offense that rarely even tried to throw the ball — because it didn’t have to.

And in freezing temperatures, Stroud battled through illness to try keeping Ohio State in national-title contention.

“Sometimes,” Stroud said. “You have to play sick.”

But he and the loaded Buckeyes passing attack just came up short.

Despite the rivalry loss, Lettermen Row is still handing out Buckeye Leafs for a team that now must sit at home and wait to find out when and where it will play next — and against whom.

Offense

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Buckeyes were forced to throw when playing from behind for nearly the entire game. All three Ohio State wide receivers made huge plays to keep the score within striking distance, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba dazzled yet again, even in the loss. Smith-Njigba had an incredible one-handed catch off a Michigan defender’s back, one of his 11 catches. He tallied 127 receiving yards from those catches, his fourth straight game and sixth of the season with at least 100 yards receiving. In an otherwise brutal loss for the Buckeyes — one that erased any national title hopes — Smith-Njigba was a bright spot, catching passes from Stroud and willing Ohio State down the field.

Defense

DB Bryson Shaw

Ohio State had a disastrous start to The Game. After a Michigan touchdown drive to open the scoring, the Buckeyes went three-and-out on their first possession and gave the ball back to Michigan with great field position. The Wolverines could have made it a 14-0 game without Shaw, who stepped in front of a Cade McNamara pass at the goal line and raced the other way with a huge interception — leading to a Buckeyes field goal. Michigan had a chance to take full control early in the Big House. But Shaw had other plans, coming up with a huge play that kept Ohio State within a score and in the game. Shaw ended the game with six tackles and that massive pick. And although it didn’t impact the final result, Shaw’s transformation into a playmaker is a welcomed sign on a defense that had one of its worst days.

Ohio State stand-out performance

C.J. Stroud

While the Buckeyes struggled to establish any sort of running game up front with TreVeyon Henderson, Stroud and the passing attack were forced into action to carry the load in a snow-trodden stadium. Stroud wasn’t as crisp as he has been over the last few weeks, but he still completed 69 percent of his passes for nearly 400 yards and two scores. Stroud was certainly not feeling his best and admitted to battling through an illness after the game. But it didn’t stop him from finding his top three receivers 28 times. The Buckeyes didn’t earn a rivalry win for a lot of reasons. C.J. Stroud was not among them.