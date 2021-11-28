ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

C.J. Stroud among few bright spots for Buckeyes in rivalry loss

By Spencer Holbrook about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfoPG_0d8REFMH00
C.J. Stroud battled through an illness to throw for nearly 400 yards against Michigan. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Win or lose, every week there are a handful of Ohio State players who stood out above the rest.

Following the tradition of the helmet stickers that dates back to the days of Woody Hayes, Lettermen Row shares out our version of the award every Sunday morning for the best performers on offense, defense and special teams for the Buckeyes.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — C.J. Stroud did what he could to bark out a cadence.

He commanded the Buckeyes offense to timely touchdown drives to keep them in a game they weren’t truly in, especially in the second half.

Stroud fought through a lingering illness, trying to will Ohio State to a rivalry win and a return trip to the Big Ten title game.

But it wasn’t enough. Despite throwing for 394 yards and a pair of scores, Stroud couldn’t elevate the offense enough to mask defensive woes that plagued the Buckeyes in their 42-27 loss to Michigan inside the Big House, their first defeat from the Wolverines since 2011.

After the game, Stroud, still having a tough time speaking, was quick to take the blame for the offense’s laundry list of pre-snap penalties and snap miscues that led to tough situations for a struggling offense.

“I lost my voice earlier in the week, and I can’t really yell,” the second-year quarterback said. “I was trying my hardest to yell. I don’t really blame my O-linemen. I blame it on me for even getting sick. I tried my hardest to be as loud as I possibly could. But when you get yourself out of whack, it just hard to bounce back.”

But he was hardly the issue. He found open receivers, completing passes to move the chains and keep the Buckeyes offense alive while the running game stalled. He tried to change protections against a furious Michigan pass-rush that continuously harassed him.

Stroud absolutely wasn’t the issue with a defense that gave up nearly 300 rushing yards to a Michigan offense that rarely even tried to throw the ball — because it didn’t have to.

And in freezing temperatures, Stroud battled through illness to try keeping Ohio State in national-title contention.

“Sometimes,” Stroud said. “You have to play sick.”

But he and the loaded Buckeyes passing attack just came up short.

Despite the rivalry loss, Lettermen Row is still handing out Buckeye Leafs for a team that now must sit at home and wait to find out when and where it will play next — and against whom.

Offense

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Buckeyes were forced to throw when playing from behind for nearly the entire game. All three Ohio State wide receivers made huge plays to keep the score within striking distance, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba dazzled yet again, even in the loss. Smith-Njigba had an incredible one-handed catch off a Michigan defender’s back, one of his 11 catches. He tallied 127 receiving yards from those catches, his fourth straight game and sixth of the season with at least 100 yards receiving. In an otherwise brutal loss for the Buckeyes — one that erased any national title hopes — Smith-Njigba was a bright spot, catching passes from Stroud and willing Ohio State down the field.

Defense

DB Bryson Shaw

Ohio State had a disastrous start to The Game. After a Michigan touchdown drive to open the scoring, the Buckeyes went three-and-out on their first possession and gave the ball back to Michigan with great field position. The Wolverines could have made it a 14-0 game without Shaw, who stepped in front of a Cade McNamara pass at the goal line and raced the other way with a huge interception — leading to a Buckeyes field goal. Michigan had a chance to take full control early in the Big House. But Shaw had other plans, coming up with a huge play that kept Ohio State within a score and in the game. Shaw ended the game with six tackles and that massive pick. And although it didn’t impact the final result, Shaw’s transformation into a playmaker is a welcomed sign on a defense that had one of its worst days.

Ohio State stand-out performance

C.J. Stroud

While the Buckeyes struggled to establish any sort of running game up front with TreVeyon Henderson, Stroud and the passing attack were forced into action to carry the load in a snow-trodden stadium. Stroud wasn’t as crisp as he has been over the last few weeks, but he still completed 69 percent of his passes for nearly 400 yards and two scores. Stroud was certainly not feeling his best and admitted to battling through an illness after the game. But it didn’t stop him from finding his top three receivers 28 times. The Buckeyes didn’t earn a rivalry win for a lot of reasons. C.J. Stroud was not among them.

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts what's next for LSU head coach Ed Orgeron

ESPN’s Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum were bantering back and forth about what they thought would be in LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s future on the ESPN College Football Podcast recently. Barrie mentioned that he thought Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier was going to take another job this off-season, since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Hayes
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#Ohio State#American Football#Lettermen Row#The Big House#Wolverines
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy