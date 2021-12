(CNN) — Congress could be barreling toward another government shutdown at midnight on Friday if Republicans and Democrats don't pass a bill to fund the government by then. This isn't the first time the government has shut down because of Congress' inability to negotiate a funding package. The last time the government shut down was in December 2018 -- a standoff that ended in January 2019 after then-President Donald Trump conceded to a funding package that didn't include the billions of dollars in border wall funding he spent more than a month demanding.

