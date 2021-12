There is a lot you miss when you are cut off from your people for 2,700 years. Just ask the Bnei Menashe (“Sons of Menasseh”) of Northeast India. The community of roughly 11,000 people claims descent from one of the lost tribes of Israel sent into exile by the Assyrian Empire in 722 BCE. They eventually settled in the Northeastern Indian states of Mizoram and Manipur on the border of Bangladesh where, for centuries, they practiced the biblical form of Judaism they brought with them.

