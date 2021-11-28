ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Could Offerpad Win the iBuying Race?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObugT_0d8RDGCn00

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) isn't the biggest iBuyer in the market, but it is one of the "big three," and its recent results have been very promising. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 9, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, along with analysts Matt Argersinger and Austin Smith, discuss why Offerpad could be an interesting play on the up-and-coming iBuying business.

Austin Smith: My, kind of, dark horse came in now is Offerpad -- someone we never took a position and because they were a distant fourth in the iBuyer race. Now with Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) removed, they're very quickly by default, the third player. But if we look across the landscape, Zillow and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are mortal enemies. They're both Seattle-based, they had some name-calling about putting homes on a map and who did it first. You have to expect that Zillow is probably not going to want to supercharge Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN).

I was wondering, Matt to your point, are they the kayak of iBuyers or do they just give Offerpad the default spot? Because let's not forget that Spencer Rascoff, former CEO of Zillow, took Offerpad public through a SPAC. It feels like they've got the friendliest relationship there. Redfin and Zillow are mortal enemies at some point, maybe not anymore, I don't know. Matt, Kayak model of iBuying, or do they just give that place that inventory to Offerpad exclusively?

Matt Frankel: I could tell you, I recently bought Offerpad stock. I've added to the position a couple of times since it went public. I'm a very big fan. You can make the argument that they are the most efficient iBuying business. A very strong argument. If you look at Matt's growth trend, I think getting rid of the stock-based compensation Offerpad made about $9 million in net income. Opendoor made about $20 million, so about double, with about one-fifth of the homes. One-fifth of the volume and they made half the profit.

Their unit economics are better than all the other ones. As you mentioned, they have a deep connection to Zillow already. I could definitely see them partnering with one. If I were the heads of Offerpad, Opendoor, and Redfin, I would be scrambling to partner with Zillow now that they did this. Offerpad is my fun investment in the iBuying space that has a lot of potential, I think.

Matt Argersinger: It's the Valient comics of the industry compared to Marvel and DC and Opendoor and I guess Redfin now. I like what you guys are saying, and Rich Barton is out there saying he really wants to focus on the asset-light business model that Zillow has been sort of on prior to getting into the Zillow Offers business. I think they'd be open to that. I mean, licensing or coming up with some lead generation for these iBuyers could be pretty lucrative.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

What Scared Zillow's Management About iBuying?

When Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) recently announced its exit from the iBuying business, it wasn't necessarily the decision itself that bothered investors -- after all, when a company exits a losing business, it can be a good thing. The problem is how quickly it appears the decision was made. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 5, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Matt DiLallo discuss what might have scared Zillow's management so much that they decided to exit a major growth driver of the company so suddenly.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is iBuying a Viable Long-Term Strategy for Opendoor, Offerpad, and Redfin?

With Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) officially pulling the plug on iBuying, investors in other companies looking to revolutionize the home buying and selling industries are understandably worried. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Nov. 9, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, along with real estate analysts Matt Argersinger, Austin Smith, and Anthony Schiavone, discuss whether investors in the other major iBuyers should be concerned.
REAL ESTATE
lbbusinessjournal.com

Zillow Offers’ bust brings iBuying front and center

In early October, Natalie Hernandez got a text message from her real estate agent with disappointing news: The prospective first-time homebuyer had, once again, been outbid. But this time, there was a twist. The seller of the North Long Beach house hadn’t gone with another young couple or a typical investor. Instead, Hernandez had been beat out by Zillow.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opad#Cfp#Zillow#Zg#Opendoor#Ibuyers
The Motley Fool

With iBuying Gone, How Will Zillow Grow Now?

After several years of promoting iBuying -- or "instant buying" -- of houses as its most exciting growth driver, Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) surprised investors by pulling the plug on the business for good. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 8, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss how Zillow could invest the billions of dollars on its balance sheet to create new growth avenues.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Is Zillow's Exit Good News for Opendoor and Offerpad?

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) surprised the market by exiting the iBuying business recently. With only four major players in the space (now three), what does it mean for the pure-play iBuyers Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 5, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Jason Hall, and Matt DiLallo discuss what it could mean for these companies.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Did Zillow Pull the Plug on iBuying?

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) threw investors a big curveball recently when it announced its plan to completely exit the iBuying business, despite having promoted it as the major future growth driver for the company. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 4, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Tyler Crowe, and Jason Hall discuss the move and why Zillow might have made the decision to pull the plug.
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Post-Zillow, Offerpad Posts Strong Q3 Results On Strength of ‘Ground Game’

After the demise of Zillow’s iBuying service, real estate observers were anxious to hear from other players in the industry, with many positing that the entire iBuyer model might be in jeopardy. One of those players, relative newcomer Offerpad, announced its Q3 earnings last week—to the disappointment of anyone praying for the downfall of iBuying.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Housing Wire

Zillow: Over half of our iBuying inventory is on the move

Zillow said Thursday that more than 50% of its remaining iBuying inventory “has sold, is under contract to sell or has reached agreement on disposition terms.”. Also, the company’s board of directors authorized the repurchase up to $750 million in shares of Zillow stock, according to a press release. It marked Zillow’s first major statement since announcing the wind down of the Zillow Offers’ iBuying program last month.
BUSINESS
The Penny Hoarder

This Is How Selling Your Home To An iBuyer Works

“Looking to move? We will pay instant cash for your home! Call ……”. You might have seen that kind of offer on a billboard or a homemade sign posted to a telephone pole. The concept has been around for years. Want to sell your home fast? There’s usually someone willing...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Globant will continue to ride high on increasing demand for digitization in the global economy. XPeng has positioned itself as one of the best-performing Chinese EV players, despite supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy