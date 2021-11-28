ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Omicron variant may lead to further travel restrictions, Nicola Sturgeon warns

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xA5iY_0d8RCnO700

More restrictions on travel may be needed to combat the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.

The First Minister spoke out as new travel restrictions were imposed by the UK Government after two cases of the new Covid-19 strain were confirmed in England.

Scotland will also impose the travel restrictions, which will see all passengers arriving in the UK required to take a PCR test and remain in isolation until they receive a negative result.

That will apply to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.

I think we may have to go further on restricting travel in the days to come

While no cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in Scotland as yet, Ms Sturgeon warned that further travel restrictions may be necessary.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, she said: “There are no cases identified in Scotland yet that I know of; clearly that is a moving picture.”

She added: “We have stepped up surveillance, we are monitoring this very, very carefully.

“I hope we don’t identify cases in Scotland but I think we should assume we will. Therefore, I am asking people to behave right now as if this new variant is present in Scotland, comply with all the mitigations and protections that are currently in place, pick up our compliance, and that will help us, if it is here, slow down any risk of transmission.”

While she stressed the need for a “proportionate response” to this latest development in the pandemic, Ms Sturgeon added: “I think we may have to go further on restricting travel in the days to come.

“I hope I am wrong about that, but we must keep our minds open to that.”

She also refused to rule out another ban on indoor mixing between households, although she was clear that “none of us want to go back” to those kind of restrictions.

“We’ve lived with this now for almost two years, we are all sick and tired of it,” she said.

But she continued: “I’m not going to sit here, 48 hours on from the detection of a variant of this virus that may be even faster transmitting than Delta – and Delta was faster transmitting than anything that came before – that may escape vaccines to some extent, I’m not going to sit and rule anything out.

“But that does not mean to say I want to be in a position of imposing these kinds of protections again; none of us want to be in that position.”

Her comments came after Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the confirmation of cases of the Omicron variant in England are “a stark reminder that we must not drop our guard”.

He added: “No cases have yet been detected in Scotland, but the fact this new variant is on our doorstep is clearly a worry and we should act as though it is already here.

“There is still much to learn about the Omicron variant. Questions remain about its severity, transmissibility and effect on treatments or vaccines and scientists are working at pace to provide additional information.

“Until more is known we must adopt the precautionary principle and do everything we can to minimise the risk of spreading infection.”

Comments / 2

Related
newschain

Nine Scottish Omicron cases linked to single private event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she warned of the possibility of “many more” people being infected. There are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humza Yousaf
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Andrew Marr
BBC

SNP conference: Scottish child payment to double to £20 from April

The Scottish child payment will increase to £20 per week from April, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. The first minister said more than 100,000 children under the age of six would benefit from the payments. The Scottish government is aiming to expand the payment to all under-16s by the end of...
U.K.
BBC

Sturgeon tells SNP conference Covid poses 'big challenges'

What we learned from Sturgeon's briefing and speech. It's been a hectic morning and early afternoon, rounded off by Nicola Sturgeon giving her keynote speech to the SNP conference. Before that, the first minister gave an update on the latest Covid developments and the new Omicron variant. So, in case...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#England#Uk
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Six cases of Omicron variant found in Scotland

Six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland the Scottish Government has announced.Four cases are in the Lanarkshire area and two have been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, John Swinney said that some of the cases identified have no travel history, which suggests there is a degree of community transmission.Public Health Scotland and local health protection teams are working together and “enhanced” contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus and any individuals the people have come into contact with in recent weeks.Until more...
WORLD
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon opposes development of all new oil fields

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “fully” abandoning the North Sea oil industry after stating for the first time that she was opposed to the development of new fields, including the controversial Cambo field. For weeks, the First Minister has urged Boris Johnson to review the drilling licence for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid-19: Omicron variant may already be in NI, says Robin Swann

The new Omicron Covid-19 variant may already be in Northern Ireland, Health Minister Robin Swann has told the assembly. There are concerns, expressed by the World Health Organization, that the new variant has a higher re-infection risk. A number of cases have already been detected in both England and Scotland.
WORLD
BBC

New Covid variant of huge international concern - Javid

Irish Republic and Scotland to extend booster programmes. The Irish Republic and Scotland have both confirmed extensions in their vaccine booster programmes. Everyone over the age of 16 in Ireland will now be eligible, says the country's health secretary Stephen Donnelly. Currently, people with underlying conditions and those over 50...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson and two cabinet ministers attended event linked to Covid cases

Boris Johnson and two cabinet ministers attended a conference in central London last week, several attendees of which have since developed Covid infections and been contacted by NHS Test and Trace. Last Monday, the prime minister addressed business leaders and trade experts at think tank the Centre for Policy Studies’ (CPS) Margaret Thatcher Conference on Trade. The majority of attendees and the prime minister did not wear a mask. The NHS recommends wearing a “face covering when it’s hard to stay away from other people – particularly indoors or in crowded places”.The prime minister arrived at the Guildhall at around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Scotland: New Scottish Omicron case not linked to others

A new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is not linked to the other nine detected in Scotland, the Scottish government has said. The additional case, confirmed on Wednesday, is in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. Nine cases have been reported in previous days, with MSPs told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy