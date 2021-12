————— 915 FPUS56 KMFR 282244. Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California. Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South. winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds. around...