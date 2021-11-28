ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

America's Largest Bakery Cafe Chain Just Unveiled Its New Look

By Mura Dominko
EatThis
EatThis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2lAT_0d8RBVPi00

Panera, one of America's most beloved destinations for freshly baked goods, hearty lunch options, and coffee, is taking a major leap into the future. Several months ago, the chain announced it was redesigning its restaurants and operations to meet the shifting demands of an "increasingly off-premise world," and described the efforts as two-fold: providing both a smoother off-premise experience as well as a more elevated experience for those customers who do end up using its dining rooms.

The chain moved swiftly with implementing the changes, unveiling its first "next-generation" restaurant just last week. Here's a peek into what you can expect from Panera's new look.

For more, check out 11 Secrets Panera Bread Doesn't Want You to Know.

The inaugural next-gen restaurant opened last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEtZC_0d8RBVPi00
Courtesy of Panera

Panera recently opened its first updated restaurant in Ballwin, Miss., only several miles away from its St. Louis headquarters. The store doubles as a first-ever look at the chain's updated interiors and exteriors, which the company plans on implementing at all new restaurants in the future, most of which will be located in suburban areas.

RELATED: And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

Cozier interiors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35En7f_0d8RBVPi00
Courtesy of Panera Bread

What's cozier than the smell of freshly baked bread and pastries? A visual of them coming out of the oven. While new locations will, on average, be five times smaller than current ones, Panera isn't giving up on the cozy factor. The chain will put their baking process on display like never before—by placing the ovens in full view of guests. Previously, the chain's artisanal baking process took place overnight and was hidden from customers, while the new setup will turn baking into a daytime attraction for those dining in.

A more robust drive-thru

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N0mVI_0d8RBVPi00
Courtesy of Facebook/Panera Bread

The chain's newly opened locations will feature double drive-thru lanes. Besides the regular lane, another lane will be added solely for the Rapid Pick Up option—drive-thru orders placed ahead of time through the mobile app.

Contactless everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZK8Uf_0d8RBVPi00
Shutterstock

The chain has contactless features for drive-thru, delivery, and dine-in customers, and will continue to improve on the existing setup. For example, if dining in or grabbing takeout, you'll be able to place your order through an updated ordering kiosk with automatic loyalty identification, which will show you a personalized version of the menu—highlighting your favorite and recently ordered items. Alternatively, all orders can also be placed through Panera's phone app, which will then notify you when your food is ready.

A "relentless focus on guest experience"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCSFS_0d8RBVPi00
Panera Bread/ Facebook

The chain is going for "warm and inviting" with the new design, and customer experience is at the center of its operations. "We undertook the development of the next generation Panera bakery-cafe with a relentless focus on guest experience," said Rob Sopkin, SVP, Panera's chief development officer, in a statement. "Every step of the guest journey was scrutinized to find ways to make it more intuitive and convenient, and the result represents the very best of our design and development teams that we are proud to open today."

For more, check out the 108 Most Popular Sodas Ranked By How Toxic They Are.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Panera Bread#America#Design#Food Drink
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 Best New Bakery Items Costco Added in 2021

It's nearly impossible to walk through Costco without noticing the sweet smells of warm, buttery pastries… compliments of the warehouse brand bakery! And while nothing beats a leisurely walk across the bakery section, the warehouse chain has managed to introduce new items to the bakery inventory throughout the year. Whether...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn't gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch'King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant's arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

America's Largest Sandwich Chain Is Bringing Back This Popular Discontinued Item

If there's one kind of story Americans love, it's a comeback story. And in this case, the comeback is one that follows loud complaints from disappointed customers. In the summer of 2020, Subway fans (and some blindsided franchise operators) were outraged when the company decided to cut two of its best-selling sandwiches from the menu. The Roast Beef and Rotisserie Chicken sandwiches were nixed and the move seemed permanent.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Issues at This Beloved Burger Chain Are Slowing Down Its Sales

Two major operational issues of our day are hurting sales at Jack in the Box. Jack in the Box is one of America's largest fast-food chains, with more than 2,200 locations and annual systemwide sales of nearly $3.7 billion. But in recent months, the company has seen its sales negatively affected by two major issues being felt across the restaurant industry at large: labor shortages and supply chain hurdles.
ECONOMY
EatThis

This Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening Its First Drive-Thru Next Week

From perfecting their namesake shakes to concocting a mouthwatering plant-based option way before it was widely popular, Shake Shack seems to be a sleek, timeless power player in the fast-food space. And next week, the chain is about to unveil yet another innovation that's sure to skyrocket its already strong popularity among customers: its first-ever drive-thru.
RESTAURANTS
PennLive.com

Pa. doughnut chain named one of ‘America’s favorites’

A Pennsylvania doughnut chain has been named a favorite national restaurant. Duck Donuts, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, recently received the accolade as part of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
EatThis

This Once-Popular Burger Chain Continues Its Losing Streak

After narrowly escaping bankruptcy this year, the burger and milkshake brand Steak 'n Shake continues to struggle. According to its latest earnings report, the company has seen a major loss in revenue in its third quarter of this year but said this was expected. After all, the chain is undergoing a major restructuring of operations, which will completely change the core of its brand. Soon, the dining rooms and table service most customers know it for will be completely gone in favor of a quick-service model.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
11K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy