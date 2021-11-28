ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid variant: Further travel restrictions may be needed - Sturgeon

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicola Sturgeon has said she is "keeping an open mind" over increasing...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People should ‘Covid certify’ before mixing at Christmas, says Jason Leitch

People should informally “Covid certify” themselves before attending events and family gatherings this Christmas, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.Jason Leitch said that people should do a “version of Covid certification” without the law telling them to, by taking a lateral flow device (LFD) test and ensuring they are vaccinated before they socialise.The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has said she is not asking people to put Christmas plans on hold at the moment following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but urged people to take an LFD test before mixing with other households.Nine cases of the Omicron...
WORLD
BBC

Sturgeon: Not time to panic over new Covid variant

Scotland's first minister has said it is not time to "press the panic button" over a new Covid variant circulating in southern Africa. Nicola Sturgeon said the B.1.1.529 strain was the most serious development for some time but much was yet unknown. Six African countries have been added to the...
WORLD
The Independent

MPs approve new Covid rules despite small Tory rebellion

MPs have overwhelmingly voted to approve the government’s new coronavirus regulations despite a small Conservative rebellion.Just 23 MPs voted against new rules, which include a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops. The move was supported by 434 MPs, a majority of 411, after being backed by all parties. All those who voted against were Conservatives or from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that eight further cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in England, bringing the total number in the country to 13.Boris Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson insists Christmas parties should happen as booster jab campaign ramps up

Boris Johnson urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays as he promised to “throw everything” at the booster vaccination campaign to tackle the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.The Prime Minister promised that everyone eligible would be offered a jab by the end of January with at least 400 military personnel helping the NHS, and vaccination centres “popping up like Christmas trees”.Mr Johnson rejected a call from a senior health official to limit socialising in the run-up to Christmas, insisting that he had already put in place a package of “balanced and proportionate measures” in response...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No need to change Christmas plans in response to omicron, Javid says

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said that people don’t need to change their Christmas plans due to the presence of the omicron variant of Covid in the UK, but suggested they might want to take a lateral flow test before attending certain events. Javid made the comments when appearing on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Avoid kisses under mistletoe says minister, as expert urges ‘sensible’ Christmas

People can enjoy Christmas if they take “sensible” precautions, an expert has said, as a Government minister warned against “snogging under the mistletoe”.Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said vaccines can do “a lot of the heavy lifting” amid concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, though he acknowledged there were “so many uncertainties” about the new strain.Suggesting measures such as social distancing and mask wearing, he told Sky News: “If people are sensible then I don’t see any reason why we can’t all enjoy Christmas again, unless this variant takes a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government defends health board from calls to sack bosses over infection scandal

Demands for the Glasgow health board to be sacked for its handling of the infection scandal at its flagship hospital have been rejected by the Scottish Government Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the scandal of water-borne infections linked to deaths at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) was a “human tragedy on an unimaginable scale”.Leading a debate at Holyrood calling for the senior management of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to be replaced, he urged MSPs to stand by NHS staff and bereaved families affected.But despite support from the Scottish Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, the government coalition of SNP...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Further Omicron variant of coronavirus cases bring Scotland’s total to 13

A further three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus bring the total in Scotland to 13.At present there is no direct link to the first nine cases, which were identified earlier in the week and connected to an event on November 20, the Scottish Government has said.Authorities have said the 13 cases are divided with seven in NHS Lanarkshire and six in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This is an evolving situation and contact tracing...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel news – live: Ireland adds compulsory tests for all visitors as Germany locks down unvaccinated

Ireland is the latest country to tighten its travel rules and entry requirements.From today, all arrivals to the country must present a negative Covid test result from a PCR or antigen test - the former having been taken within the 72 hours before travel, the latter with a window of 48 hours.In a statement from the Irish government, ministers clarified that tests must be a “certified ‘negative/not detected’ test result (that is, not self-administered)”.In other travel news, Germany has imposed a lockdown on all unvaccinated residents, with leaders in discussions about making vaccination mandatory by February.Chancellor Angela Merkel described...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: ‘True threat’ unlikely to be known before new year, as trial finds best boosters

The true threat posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to be known before new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it is expected to take a month for data to indicate whether hospitalisations will surge among the vaccinated.A clinical trial testing the effects of booster jabs found that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna provide the most significant rise in immunity levels from a third dose.The US has confirmed 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nervtag scientist ‘would not feel safe’ at Christmas party over Covid fears

An influential scientist has warned that he would not feel safe going to a Christmas party this year as Boris Johnson insisted there was no need to cancel festive plans over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said “the chances of getting infected were too high” to have a party.His comments came after the Prime Minister and Health Secretary Sajid Javid tried to calm fears about Christmas as the hospitality industry warned it had suffered a “slew of cancellations”.Prof Openshaw, an expert in experimental medicine...
SCIENCE
