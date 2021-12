SIRENS: Car Crashes At SunPass Building, Several Fall In Boca West, Pot Burns At Kings Point

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You can’t make this up. A car crashed at the SunPass building at Glades Road and the Turnpike on Saturday, multiple people fell — and were injured — at Boca West Country Club, and burning food in a pot led to a massive Fire Rescue callout Saturday night at Kings Point in Delray Beach.

Sirens is our daily look at a selection of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue dispatches from the day before. The list is not all-inclusive, and we do not routinely follow-up on these calls unless something rises to the level of a stand-alone news story.

PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE DISPATCH REPORT FOR SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27th, 2021

12:45 AM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Boynton Beach Rehab. Center, Boynton Beach.

1:10 AM — OVERDOSE — PBSO Headquarters, 3228 Gun Club Road, West Palm Beach.

3:03 AM — SICK PERSON — Lago of Delray.

3:29 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — High Point of Delray, Section 2.

4:01 AM — UNCONSCIOUS PERSON — 1220 West Linton Blvd., Delray Beach.

5:28 AM — SICK PERSON — The Bridges, Delray Beach.

7:41 AM — MEDICAL PROBLEM — Boca Falls, Boca Raton.

7:49 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Allegro at Boynton Beach.

8:16 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Cypress Walk at Boca West.

8:29 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca Glades, East.

8:35 AM — VEHICLE FIRE — Mizner Falls Way, Boynton Beach.

8:36 AM — FIRE ALARM — Equus Club House, Boynton Beach.

8:57 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Plantation Colony at Boca West.

9:26 AM — ABDOMINAL PAIN — Bridgewood at Boca West.

9:57 AM — FALL UNINJURED — Boca Woods Country Club.

11:23 AM — FIRE ALARM — Quiet Inlet Lane, Lotus, Delray Beach.

11:25 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — DelAire Country Club, Delray Beach.

11:57 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — Florida Turnpike Northbound North Of Boynton Beach Blvd.

12:32 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca West Country Club.

1:11 PM — CARDIAC ARREST — 14550 South Military Trail, Delray Beach.

1:28 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca West Country Club.

1:42 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Fairway Point at Boca West Country Club.

1:55 PM — DOMESTIC INJURY — Saturnia, West Boca Raton.

2:04 PM — FIRE ALARM — Hyatt Place at 104 NE 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach.

2:19 PM — STROKE — Willow Wood at Boca West.

2:35 PM — FALL UNINJURED— Afton Villa Court in Boca Grove Plantation, Boca Raton.

3:05 PM — FAINTING — The Norton Museum of Art, West Palm Beach.

3:09 PM — CARDIAC ARREST — Palm Beach International Airport.

4:41 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — SunPass Building, 7941 Glades Road, Boca Raton.

4:44 PM — FIRE ALARM — Hammock Pointe Elementary, Boynton Beach.

5:26 PM — SUICIDE ATTEMPT — Lyons Near Boynton Beach Blvd.

5:39 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Loggers Run Park in West Boca Raton.

7:03 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Boynton Beach Blvd. at Lyons Road, Boynton Beach.

7:19 PM — STRUCTURE FIRE — Kings Point, Delray. Beach. (UPDATE: Food burning on stove).

